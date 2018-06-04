Alex Waters Grabs Nights On WDOD (Hits 96)/Chattanooga

BAHAKEL Top 40 WDOD (HITS 96)/CHATTANOOGA, TN welcomes ALEX WATERS as night host for HITS 96@Nite. He joins from BOSTON, where he worked at WODS, WAFF and WERS all while in school at EMERSON COLLEGE.

Station Mgr. DANNY HOWARD said, “Waters started his Choo Choo journey MAY 16th and is rapidly increasing our live-local presence in the market with his wit and deep musical knowledge. We are confident he will continue our tradition of night-time dominance across our four-state listening area.”