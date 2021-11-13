Alex Miller’s “That’s What Christmas Is For” Premieres On People.com, New Holiday “Classic” Set For November 12 Release

American Idol alum Alex Miller’s latest single, “That’s What Christmas Is For,” premieres on People.com. The Kentucky native’s first holiday release for Billy Jam Records is sure to become a seasonal classic – offering a bright, brisk track highlighted by Miller’s warm baritone voice. Written by Nashville tunesmiths C. Aaron Wilburn and Jerry Salley, the record is available for pre-order now with a November 12 delivery.

Well, it’s Christmas Eve around the tree

Excitement in the air

Mama brought some apple pie for everyone to share

And that chocolate fudge sure is good I think I’ll have some more

Well, I might gain weight but pass the plate

That’s what Christmas is for (C. Aaron Wilburn/Jerry Salley)

“I’ve been a sucker for catchy holiday tunes since I first watched the movie Elf,” Alex admits. “I really liked the feel of this one – and all the memories of past Christmases it called up for me.”

The rising star has a sleigh full of happy holiday recollections: While attending Paint Lick Elementary School in Lancaster, KY, Miller performed in several festive plays and musicals. “Mainly it was to get out of English, math and social studies,” Alex confesses. “But I actually learned quite a bit. I was in The Nutcracker for several years — once played a soldier and one year a tree. You can learn a lot about stage presence by playing a tree,” he adds with a laugh.

After a busy November and December on the road, Alex plans to spend this Christmas at his Dad’s house with his Grandparents and brother Parker.

TOUR DATES

Nov 18 – Greenville, TX – Texan Theater

Nov 19 – Buda, TX – Buck’s Backyard

Nov 20 – Arlington, TX – Arlington Music Hall

Dec 4 – Mt. Vernon, KY – Silver Eagle

Dec 11 – Branson, MO – The Mansion Theatre (open for Rhonda Vincent)

Dec 12 – Branson, MO – The Mansion Theatre (open for Rhonda Vincent)

Dec 16 – Wytheville, VA – Wohlfart Haus Dinner Theater

Dec 17 – Hodgenville, KY – Lincoln Jamboree

ABOUT ALEX

Launched to global audiences during American Idol Season 19, this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter is a bonafide torch-carrying champion of traditional Country music. He’s been performing professionally since the age of seven –progressing from shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, five state Fairs (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI) and at additional shows around the country. He has headlined as well as opened shows for Hank Williams, Jr., Josh Turner, Lee Brice, and more. Alex was Texas Roadhouse’s Artist of the Month in October and recently performed with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute. Miller signed with Billy Jam Records in September and his first album is due for release in early 2022. The project’s first radio single, “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” a classic Western Swing tune, was released in October.