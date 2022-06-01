Alex Miller’s Summer Is A Numbers Game: “Through With You” 15 Million TikTok Views And Counting

Alex Miller’s summer is turning into a numbers game. The young Country star’s current single, “Through With You,” rises to #41 on this week’s Billboard Indicator Chart, and he’s topped 15 MILLION TikTok views to date. Bookings continue to roll in, including the Hard Rock Outdoor Concert Stage and Sunday Mornin’ Country’s 40th anniversary show set for the Grand Ole Opry House during CMA Fest week. Additionally, Miller will be performing at state fairs and major festivals, opening for Brooks & Dunn, Toby Keith, Niko Moon and others, and headlining his own shows at venues ranging from intimate club settings to casinos.

Upcoming shows

June 3 – Nashville, TN – Writers Round – Glen Campbell Museum

June 7 – Lexington, KY – FFA Convention (Private)

June 10 – Nashville, TN – Hard Rock Outdoor Concert Stage

June 12 – Nashville, TN – Sunday Mornin’ Country – Grand Ole Opry House

July 8 – Emmetsburg, IA – Wild Rose Casino

July 9 – Clinton, IA – Wild Rose Casino

July 16 – Jefferson, WI – Jefferson Fair (w/Diamond Rio)

July 28 – Columbus, OH – Ohio State Fair (w/Toby Keith)

July 29 – Knoxville, TN – Cotton Eyed Joe

Aug 4 – Milwaukee, WI – Wisconsin State Fair (w/Toby Keith)

Aug 6 – Milan, MI – Milan Music Festival

Aug 12 – Des Moines, IA – Iowa State Fair (w/ Brooks & Dunn)

Aug 27 – Louisville, KY – Kentucky State Fair (w/Niko Moon)

Sept 4 – Leitchfield, KY – Venue in the Valley (w/Sawyer Brown)

Sept 10 – Clifton, TN – Horseshoe Riverbend Fest

Sept 23 – Greeneville, TN – Hazzard Fest

Alex is touring in support of his debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records), a 10-track mix of traditional Country barn burners, heartfelt ballads – and a few surprises. The disc, produced by Jerry Salley, is generating positive reviews, including:

Bill Cody, 650 AM WSM “Coffee, Country & Cody – “So proud of and for Alex. He’s a winner … I hear some Faron Young, Keith Whitley, Daryl Singletary and a little Hank Thompson and Ernest Tubb.”

Greg Victor, ParcBench – “From the first note … he establishes himself as a trustworthy narrator. It is this comfortable, grounded, and genuine quality that defines Miller as one of today’s top Country artists.”

Trigger, Saving Country Music – “If true Country music is to survive … it’s going to need souls committed to the cause … The squared away and supremely talented Alex Miller certainly fits that bill. You can’t fit an index card between his sound and how George Strait would define Country music for Merriam-Webster. This is fiddle and steel guitar stuff through and through.”

Duncan Warwick, Country Music People Magazine – “His voice has more warmth than his home state’s whiskey.”

Suzanne Alexander, TV & Radio Broadcaster, Writer, Producer – “A reminder of why many of us fell in love with this music in the first place.”

Fans can learn more at www.alexmillercountry.com and stay social on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok . MILLER TIME can be purchased HERE and the “Through With You” music video can be seen on The Country Network, Heartland TV, Country Music Channel, CountryLine TV, and IndiMusic TV.

About Alex Miller