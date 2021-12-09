Alex Miller’s Inaugural Video, “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya”

Country & City Collide In This Rip-Roaring Take On Young Love. American Idol alum Alex Miller’s first official music video, “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” made its debut on Taste of Country and The Boot. Shot in Alex’s hometown of Lancaster, Kentucky and at his grandfather GB Miller’s farm, the clip features several members of the Miller family, friendly locals and super-model/KY basketball TV and radio host Maria Montgomery. Cinematographer Steve Kinney made the most of the “country boy vs. city girl” concept, capturing the differences in the characters while also portraying the dichotomy between the beauty of the farm and the realities of rural life.

Video link

The “just this side of slapstick” video opens with Montgomery tappin’ her toes and waiting on Alex to pick her up. After a brief truck ride, the “new gal” arrives at the farm, and is immediately put to work helping ready things for that night’s barn dance. She tussles with too-heavy buckets and awkward pallets – all while navigating in high-heeled sandals. The contrast in the characters is hilarious: Alex is matter of fact and Maria transitions between horror and boredom with appropriately haughty aplomb. Their facial expressions are priceless, with well-timed head shaking and eye rolling aplenty. A Southern meal of fried chicken with all the fixings sends Maria’s character running for the outhouse – where she is forced to fight a sticky door and Alex’s maternal Grandpa Lee Christopher – for relief. “That took seven or eight takes,” Alex notes. “Maria couldn’t quit laughing, but my granddad took it all in stride.” After haranguing and finger shaking over the remains of the meal, it is “peace out” for the beauty as she escapes back to the big city in Alex’s pickup. Performance footage interspersed with the role play mixes the video up nicely, and Miller seems right at home among the sawdust and rough wood floor of the elevated stage.

“Well, the performance looks really natural thanks to Steve,” Alex recalls with a laugh. “But my dad and I both fell setting things up and we got banged around pretty good. You’d think the city girl would take the tumble, but oh no … for a farm boy whose first word was ‘tractor,’ I guess I’m pretty clumsy.” Clumsy, maybe; talented? Heck yeah!

Fans and reviewers are loving the “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” single, released October 1 on Billy Jam Records. The track is available for purchase everywhere. Radio can access the tune via AirPlay Direct.

Keep up with all things Alex Miller through his website and follow him on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram and Twitter.

ABOUT ALEX

Launched to global audiences during American Idol Season 19, this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter is a bonafide torch-carrying champion of traditional Country music. He’s been performing professionally since the age of seven –progressing from shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, five state Fairs (KY, MO, NY, WA, WI) and at additional shows around the country. He has headlined as well as opened shows for Hank Williams, Jr., Josh Turner, Lee Brice, and more. Alex was Texas Roadhouse’s Artist of the Month in October and recently performed with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute. Miller signed with Billy Jam Records in September and his first album is due for release in early 2022. The project’s first single, “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya,” a classic Western Swing tune, was released to Country radio in October. A holiday offering, “That’s What Christmas Is For,” issued mid-November.