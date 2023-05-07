Alex Miller Strikes Hopeful Note With Upbeat Love Song, “Girl, I Know A Guy”

Alex Miller’s new single, “Girl, I Know A Guy,” is an upbeat love song that strikes a hopeful note with traditional instrumentation and a modern theme. Taste Of Country premiered the tune earlier this week and writer Sterling Whitaker calls the track “pure Country goodness.” He adds, “The former American Idol contestant draws from Country’s golden age for this one.”

“Girl, I Know A Guy” follows Miller’s rowdy and successful single, “When God Made The South,” and will be included on his second project, produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, due in October. The song was written by NSAI Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Tim Rushlow (lead vocalist, Little Texas) and Danny Orton (Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Reba). Miller’s booming voice brings nuance and charm to a straightforward lyric about a guy offering the girl who has everything a chance for something more … love.

You’ve got it going on

More than fine on your own

It’s not like you need someone to show you how it’s done

But if you ever change your mind Girl, I Know A Guy

Let me show you what you’re missing let me be your something more

Do some dancing in the kitchen let me open all your doors

We could tear down all your walls brick by brick watch ‘em fall

Wanna know what love feels like?

Girl, I Know A Guy (Aldridge/Rushlow/Orton)

Fans can pre-save and pre-add “Girl, I Know A Guy” now.

“Girl, I Know A Guy” gives Miller a chance to continue pushing his musical boundaries. “I love trying new things,” Alex notes. “This record reminds me of the Eddy Arnold hit “You Don’t Know Me” (written by Cindy Walker), but with a real modern twist,” Alex continues. “It’s an in-your-face contemporary love song that leaves the listener in suspense. I don’t know if the guy gets the girl, but I do know he’s there for her if she needs him. There’s plenty of fiddle and steel guitar throughout – and that’s my kind of Country.”

Alex is spreading his kind of Country far and wide this year, with tour dates pouring in.

Upcoming performances include:

May 10 – Lexington, KY – Red Barn Radio

June 10 – Hodgenville, KY – City Celebration

June 11 – Sunday Mornin’ Country (Grand Ole Opry House)

June 16 – Clarence, MO – Clarence Homecoming

June 17 – Glasgow, KY – TBA

June 19 – Peru, IN – Miami County 4-H Fair

June 24 – Murray, KY – Froggy 103.7 Summer Concert Series

July 3 – Charleston, IL – Red, White and Blue Days – (Drake Milligan)

July 5 – Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes (Drake Milligan)

July 20 – Elk River, MN – Sherburne County Fair

July 21 – Valparaiso, IN – Porter County Agricultural Fair

Aug 3 – Brainerd, MN – TBA

Aug 5 – Sutton, WV – Braxton Co. Fair (Noah Thompson)

Aug 9 – Burlington, KY – Boone Co. Fair

Aug 12 – Cortland, VA – Franklin Southhampton County Fair

Aug 14-16 – Sedalia, MO – Missouri State Fair

Aug 17 – Louisville, KY – TBA

Aug 18 – Lewisburg, WV – West Virginia State Fair

Aug 19 – Centre Hall, PA – Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)

Aug 24 – Syracuse, NY – TBA

Aug 26 – Pennsboro, WV – Hootenanny at Boston’s Farm

Fans can see Alex’s complete schedule on his website, and stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify.