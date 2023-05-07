Alex Miller Strikes Hopeful Note With Upbeat Love Song, “Girl, I Know A Guy”
Alex Miller’s new single, “Girl, I Know A Guy,” is an upbeat love song that strikes a hopeful note with traditional instrumentation and a modern theme. Taste Of Country premiered the tune earlier this week and writer Sterling Whitaker calls the track “pure Country goodness.” He adds, “The former American Idol contestant draws from Country’s golden age for this one.”
“Girl, I Know A Guy” follows Miller’s rowdy and successful single, “When God Made The South,” and will be included on his second project, produced by Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records, due in October. The song was written by NSAI Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Tim Rushlow (lead vocalist, Little Texas) and Danny Orton (Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Reba). Miller’s booming voice brings nuance and charm to a straightforward lyric about a guy offering the girl who has everything a chance for something more … love.
You’ve got it going on
More than fine on your own
It’s not like you need someone to show you how it’s done
But if you ever change your mind Girl, I Know A Guy
Let me show you what you’re missing let me be your something more
Do some dancing in the kitchen let me open all your doors
We could tear down all your walls brick by brick watch ‘em fall
Wanna know what love feels like?
Girl, I Know A Guy (Aldridge/Rushlow/Orton)
Fans can pre-save and pre-add “Girl, I Know A Guy” now.
“Girl, I Know A Guy” gives Miller a chance to continue pushing his musical boundaries. “I love trying new things,” Alex notes. “This record reminds me of the Eddy Arnold hit “You Don’t Know Me” (written by Cindy Walker), but with a real modern twist,” Alex continues. “It’s an in-your-face contemporary love song that leaves the listener in suspense. I don’t know if the guy gets the girl, but I do know he’s there for her if she needs him. There’s plenty of fiddle and steel guitar throughout – and that’s my kind of Country.”
Alex is spreading his kind of Country far and wide this year, with tour dates pouring in.
Upcoming performances include:
May 10 – Lexington, KY – Red Barn Radio
June 10 – Hodgenville, KY – City Celebration
June 11 – Sunday Mornin’ Country (Grand Ole Opry House)
June 16 – Clarence, MO – Clarence Homecoming
June 17 – Glasgow, KY – TBA
June 19 – Peru, IN – Miami County 4-H Fair
June 24 – Murray, KY – Froggy 103.7 Summer Concert Series
July 3 – Charleston, IL – Red, White and Blue Days – (Drake Milligan)
July 5 – Ft. Loramie, OH – Country Concert at Hickory Hill Lakes (Drake Milligan)
July 20 – Elk River, MN – Sherburne County Fair
July 21 – Valparaiso, IN – Porter County Agricultural Fair
Aug 3 – Brainerd, MN – TBA
Aug 5 – Sutton, WV – Braxton Co. Fair (Noah Thompson)
Aug 9 – Burlington, KY – Boone Co. Fair
Aug 12 – Cortland, VA – Franklin Southhampton County Fair
Aug 14-16 – Sedalia, MO – Missouri State Fair
Aug 17 – Louisville, KY – TBA
Aug 18 – Lewisburg, WV – West Virginia State Fair
Aug 19 – Centre Hall, PA – Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)
Aug 24 – Syracuse, NY – TBA
Aug 26 – Pennsboro, WV – Hootenanny at Boston’s Farm
Fans can see Alex’s complete schedule on his website, and stay social via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify.