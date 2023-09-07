Alex Miller Makes A Stand With New EP, Country, Due October 6
Alex Miller is making a stand – and like everything else the young Kentuckian does – it’s Country. Miller’s new, five-track EP, COUNTRY, drops October 6, marking his second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records. The project offers a wide mix of Country styles – and Alex says, “There’s something here for everyone, from Western Swing to cutting edge stuff. It’s every kind of Country I love.”
The latest streaming track from the EP, “Every Time I Reach For You,” written by Miller and Salley, opens with a searing steel guitar that recalls the whistle of a midnight train, while a wistful fiddle fans the flames of despair. Miller’s vocal offers a gut-punch of emotion, and the result is his most impressive performance to date. The track premiered last week on WKRC-TV’s Good Morning Cincinnati show. “Girl, I Know A Guy” is Alex’s current charting single, and the upbeat love song strikes a hopeful note with traditional instrumentation and a timely theme. Written by NSAI Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Tim Rushlow (lead vocalist, Little Texas) and Danny Orton (Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Reba), the straightforward lyric spotlights a guy offering the girl who has everything a chance for something more … love. Miller’s rowdy and successful single, “When God Made The South,” is an anthemic, guitar-driven ode to the glories of Southern living. Gritty as a gravel road and as raw as moonshine, the straight-ahead Country lyric is driven by a Southern Rock beat – and Miller clearly enjoys the ride. From the fiddle down to the wah-wah guitar “Puttin’ Up Hay” is pure Alex. No surprise as he co-wrote this with Larry Cordle (Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood) and Salley (Reba, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley). “It’s all about an ole boy putting up hay and getting him a little honey, too,” says Miller. “Gettin’ Lucky In Kentucky” is a mix of Western Swing and Kentucky guitar picking. Written by Miller and Salley, the upbeat song tells the story of a man who goes to a horse race, wins his bet – and the girl as well.
Producer Jerry Salley notes, “Alex was born with real Country music in his bones and now he’s exploring new sounds – while staying true to himself. I think his fans will love it.”
TRACK LIST
“Girl, I Know A Guy” (W. Aldridge/T. Rushlow/D. Orton)
“When God Made The South” (C. A. Wilburn/J. Salley/L. Black)
“Every Time I Reach For You” (A. Miller/J. Salley)
“Puttin’ Up Hay” (L. Cordle/A. Miller/J. Salley)
“Gettin’ Lucky In Kentucky” (A. Miller/J. Salley)
Miller is touring heavily this summer and into the fall:
Aug 14 -16 – Sedalia, MO – Missouri State Fair
Aug 17 – Louisville, KY – KY State Fair (Chris Janson)
Aug 18 – Lewisburg, WV – West Virginia State Fair
Aug 19 – Centre Hall, PA – Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)
Aug 23 – Watertown, NY – Froggy 97 Showcase
Aug 24 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair
Aug 26 – Pennsboro, WV – Hootenanny at Boston’s Farm
Sept 7 – Livingston, TN – Iron & Oak Event Center (Jerry Salley & Wood Newton)
Sept 9 – West Lebanon, IN – Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium
Sept 10 – Arcola, IL – Arcola Broomcorn Festival
Sept 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – OK State Fair (Tracy Byrd)
Sept 22 – Lawrenceburg, KY – Anderson County Burgoo Festival
Sept 23 – Liberty, KY – Apple Festival
Sept 30 – Deerfield, WI – Deerfield Fireman’s Park Chili Fest
Oct 7 – Barbourville, KY – Daniel Boone Festival
Oct 8 – Nashville, TN – IEBA Convention
Oct 9 – Lancaster, KY – Golf Tournament
Oct 10 – Nashville, TN – IEBA Convention
Fans can find Miller’s complete schedule on his website and stay social on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify.
COUNTRY follows his critically acclaimed CD, MILLER TIME (April 2022), and can be ordered here.
About Alex Miller
Fans love his engaging onstage presence, and media loves his quick wit and humble attitude. After finding national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19, life totally changed for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter – who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, the Bluebird Café, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Niko Moon, Noah Thompson, Drake Milligan, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). His single, “When God Made The South,” hit on multiple charts and was followed by the release of this current single, “Girl, I Know A Guy.” Miller joined CMR Nashville, Europe’s #1 Country Music Radio Station, to guest host MILLER TIME, a monthly, one-hour curated program running through 2023. He has focused on his songwriting this year, penning tunes with hitmakers Kent Blazy, Jerry Salley, Bill Whyte, Josh Shilling, Kirsti Manna, and Emily Ann Roberts. Upcoming tour dates include shows with Chris Janson, HunterGirl, and Tracy Byrd. Standing 6’ 6” Alex commands attention wherever he goes – and he is going seemingly everywhere this year.