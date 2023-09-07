Alex Miller Makes A Stand With New EP, Country, Due October 6

Alex Miller is making a stand – and like everything else the young Kentuckian does – it’s Country. Miller’s new, five-track EP, COUNTRY, drops October 6, marking his second outing with award-winning producer Jerry Salley for Billy Jam Records. The project offers a wide mix of Country styles – and Alex says, “There’s something here for everyone, from Western Swing to cutting edge stuff. It’s every kind of Country I love.”

The latest streaming track from the EP, “Every Time I Reach For You,” written by Miller and Salley, opens with a searing steel guitar that recalls the whistle of a midnight train, while a wistful fiddle fans the flames of despair. Miller’s vocal offers a gut-punch of emotion, and the result is his most impressive performance to date. The track premiered last week on WKRC-TV’s Good Morning Cincinnati show. “Girl, I Know A Guy” is Alex’s current charting single, and the upbeat love song strikes a hopeful note with traditional instrumentation and a timely theme. Written by NSAI Hall of Famer Walt Aldridge, Tim Rushlow (lead vocalist, Little Texas) and Danny Orton (Tim McGraw, Dan + Shay, Reba), the straightforward lyric spotlights a guy offering the girl who has everything a chance for something more … love. Miller’s rowdy and successful single, “When God Made The South,” is an anthemic, guitar-driven ode to the glories of Southern living. Gritty as a gravel road and as raw as moonshine, the straight-ahead Country lyric is driven by a Southern Rock beat – and Miller clearly enjoys the ride. From the fiddle down to the wah-wah guitar “Puttin’ Up Hay” is pure Alex. No surprise as he co-wrote this with Larry Cordle (Garth Brooks, Ricky Skaggs, Trisha Yearwood) and Salley (Reba, Toby Keith, Brad Paisley). “It’s all about an ole boy putting up hay and getting him a little honey, too,” says Miller. “Gettin’ Lucky In Kentucky” is a mix of Western Swing and Kentucky guitar picking. Written by Miller and Salley, the upbeat song tells the story of a man who goes to a horse race, wins his bet – and the girl as well.

Producer Jerry Salley notes, “Alex was born with real Country music in his bones and now he’s exploring new sounds – while staying true to himself. I think his fans will love it.”

TRACK LIST

“Girl, I Know A Guy” (W. Aldridge/T. Rushlow/D. Orton)

“When God Made The South” (C. A. Wilburn/J. Salley/L. Black)

“Every Time I Reach For You” (A. Miller/J. Salley)

“Puttin’ Up Hay” (L. Cordle/A. Miller/J. Salley)

“Gettin’ Lucky In Kentucky” (A. Miller/J. Salley)

Miller is touring heavily this summer and into the fall:

Aug 14 -16 – Sedalia, MO – Missouri State Fair

Aug 17 – Louisville, KY – KY State Fair (Chris Janson)

Aug 18 – Lewisburg, WV – West Virginia State Fair

Aug 19 – Centre Hall, PA – Centre Co. Grange Fair (HunterGirl)

Aug 23 – Watertown, NY – Froggy 97 Showcase

Aug 24 – Syracuse, NY – New York State Fair

Aug 26 – Pennsboro, WV – Hootenanny at Boston’s Farm

Sept 7 – Livingston, TN – Iron & Oak Event Center (Jerry Salley & Wood Newton)

Sept 9 – West Lebanon, IN – Ura Seeger Memorial Auditorium

Sept 10 – Arcola, IL – Arcola Broomcorn Festival

Sept 14 – Oklahoma City, OK – OK State Fair (Tracy Byrd)

Sept 22 – Lawrenceburg, KY – Anderson County Burgoo Festival

Sept 23 – Liberty, KY – Apple Festival

Sept 30 – Deerfield, WI – Deerfield Fireman’s Park Chili Fest

Oct 7 – Barbourville, KY – Daniel Boone Festival

Oct 8 – Nashville, TN – IEBA Convention

Oct 9 – Lancaster, KY – Golf Tournament

Oct 10 – Nashville, TN – IEBA Convention

Fans can find Miller’s complete schedule on his website and stay social on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, Soundcloud, and Spotify.

COUNTRY follows his critically acclaimed CD, MILLER TIME (April 2022), and can be ordered here.

About Alex Miller