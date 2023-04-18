Alex Miller Brings Miller Time Radio Show To CMR Nashville, Europe’s #1 Country Music Radio Station
Rising Country star and American Idol alum (Season 19) Alex Miller’s new, curated one-hour show for CMR Nashville will launch March 22 tomorrow at 2 p.m. GMT /10 a.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Central. The program will repeat at 10 p.m. that evening, and air again at 6 a.m. GMT on Thursday, March 23. Thereafter, the show is set to run on the third Sunday of every month throughout 2023 at 2 p.m. GMT /10 a.m. Eastern / 9 a.m. Central, with a 2 a.m. GMT Monday repeat. Each MILLER TIME episode will include a broad array of songs from Country standards to spotlighted new artists and of course, some Miller originals.
“I am proud to have Alex on board as a special guest presenter,” notes CMA International Broadcaster and CMR founder Lee Williams. “I’ve loved him since American Idol and, as I’ve gotten to know him a bit over the last few years, I’m sure our listeners will love him and his show.”
Alex joins the current CMR Nashville celebrity roster, which features Diamond Rio’s Dana Williams. The station’s popular regular presenters include Stuart Cameron, Tim Rogers, Marie Crighton, Johnny Da Piedade and Paul Taylor. Williams hosts a weekly, networked two-hour program.
It’s surprising that Miller has the time or the energy for a new project. The last 18 months have been busy ones for the young up-and-comer. He’s been on the road and in the woodshed, working on the farm and in the recording studio. But the chance to host a regular radio show is one he couldn’t pass up. “I did a similarly formatted show on my Facebook for a couple of years,” Alex states. “It’s a ton of fun and a lot of folks seem to enjoy it. I just love sharing music, and CMR is giving me a cool way to do that.”
Fans are loving Miller’s music and his current single, “When God Made The South” has been #1 on the Hotdisc International Chart for the past three weeks. Stateside, the track reached the Top 10 on the CDX True Indie Chart and peaked at #53 on the Mediabase Activator chart. Tour dates with Chris Janson, Drake Milligan, HunterGirl, Noah Thompson, and Tracy Byrd are booked for this summer, and his upcoming EP is due out this fall.
Fans can listen to Alex’s music at Spotify.
Stay social:
About Alex Miller
At 19, Miller might still be “a work in progress,” but what a piece of work he is. Standing 6’ 6” and engaging for one so young, Alex first found national fame as a competitor on American Idol Season 19. It was a massive change for this Kentucky-born singer/songwriter – who was still working on the family’s farm when he was accepted for the show. His career began at the age of seven with shows in and around his hometown of Lancaster before moving on to larger venues, including the Dolby Theatre, Lucas Oil Stadium, Renfro Valley, and more. Since departing Idol, Alex has performed at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, multiple State Fairs, and at additional venues around the country. He has headlined his own shows and opened for Brooks & Dunn, Hank Jr., Jamey Johnson, Josh Turner, Lee Brice, Aaron Watson, Generation Radio, King Calaway, Niko Moon, and more. Alex was the Texas Roadhouse Artist of the Month (October 2021), and he performed a duet with Rhonda Vincent at the Lee Greenwood All-Star Salute the following month. His debut album, MILLER TIME (Billy Jam Records, April 2022), delivered three well-received singles: “I’m Over You, So Get Over Me,” “Don’t Let The Barn Door Hit Ya” and “Through With You” (which took Alex to the Top 35 of the Billboard Indicator Chart, and reached #1 on THE COUNTRY NETWORK with its companion music video). His latest single, “When God Made The South,” is currently moving up the charts.