Alex Miller and Tracy Byrd Deliver Honky Tonkin’ Performance-Forward Video,, The Byrd

CMT MUSIC hosted the broadcast debut of Alex Miller’s “The Byrd” and it is now spinning across the 24-hour music channel. The honky-tonkin’ performance-forward video prominently features Country icon Tracy Byrd.

The video, produced and directed by Steve Kinney (Kinney Entertainment), was filmed at several Nashville area locations and ably captured the great “buddy” dynamic between Miller and Byrd. In between barn-based performance shots, there are plenty of scenes that include pickup trucks, guitars and girls. The cast features Meredith Kelley (female lead), Luke McQueary (Guitar), Colman Conley (Piano), Jordan Fleming (Bass), and Mark Laws (Drums). Great music and beer pong at the neighbor’s party are all that are needed to ensure that the “live it large” attitude prevails.

Miller co-wrote the tune with his producer and hit songwriter Jerry Salley, and it is already impacting at both Country and Texas radio stations. “The Byrd,” on Billy Jam Records, is available for purchase now. CMT Spotify has added the song to their playlist:

Industry tastemakers weigh in:

MusicRow calls the track, “A boatload of fun. Dropping Byrd’s hit titles into the lyric of this rockabilly romp was a good place to start. A zippy production and pluperfect honky tonk vocals from both men are dandy additions. Loved it.”

American Songwriter notes, “Those who are looking for a younger artist who is channeling the ‘90s Country sound to great effect need to hear Alex … solid songwriting, undeniably Country instrumentation, and an incredible voice.”

Country Music People says, “The Byrd” is an “Exhilarating, toe-tapping romp … Retro Country that fits very neatly into today’s scene.”

While Alex and Tracy fit together like grits and gravy, fans will only have a few chances to see them perform together this year.

Keep up with Alex via

Website | Facebook | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | X