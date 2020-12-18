Alex Kahn Releases Intimate Yet Humorous Sophomore Album ‘The Marble Jar’

Producer-songwriter Alex Kahn released his upcoming sophomore album The Marble Jar on December 11th. Throughout the album, Kahn explores deep introspective thought while also adding in lighthearted lyrics, keeping with the theme of being “a delicate tightrope walk between various opposites.” The songs within are anthems for the sensitive, neurotic, sad, and often open-hearted listener, highlighting the struggles we all have or will end up facing in life. Kahn’s music makes you realize what you’re feeling and helps you cope with those emotions by ultimately laughing at yourself, or more directly himself, throughout the album.

The Marble Jar combines furry guitars, spidery vocals, and dry wit to create soft, tender songs that both comfort and disturb. After the unexpected death of his father and two cross-country moves, Kahn returned home to redraw the map of an unrecognizable life. Oscillating between the bright jangle-pop of 1991 and the faint intimations of Elliott Smith, Kahn explores the raw pain of grief, the uncomfortable realities of close relationships, and the crisis of belonging. While the front half of the record leans into the comic absurdity of ordinary life, the back half plays like a string of adult lullabies about loss.

For Alex, The Marble Jar is the account of some of the most challenging and transformative years of his life.

“The Marble Jar itself refers to a technique that my mom employed on me as a kid. She had a little jar and whenever I was thankful, optimistic, grateful, or enthusiastic, I got a marble in the jar. If the jar got filled up I got to eat at Friendly’s or something like that. I’m not throwing her under the bus. It’s always good to emphasize the good attitudes BUT you have to also welcome all of the awkward, the ugly, the negative, the complain-y. All of that belongs. The concept of the Marble Jar is to widen that container to make room for all parts of yourself. Shadow included.”

The album was written in LA, as Kahn and his partner moved there “pretty willy-nilly” with not much financial backing, but ended up loving the west coast in their own way. All of the dramatic changes in Alex’s life are what helped him gain perspective on how to approach the album, and also how to approach life.

When asked about his audience for the record, Kahn said “I hope listeners find this music to honestly reflect some of the things they’re going through and therefore see my voice is a comforting one that is saying ‘I’ve been here. I’ve been through this terrain. It’s not easy, but don’t worry you will be ok.’”

About Alex Kahn:

Songwriting was almost a compulsion for Kahn at a young age, using it as an outlet to figure out what was going inside of him. Looking back at his earlier works, Alex realized that his musical self may have been more aware of things that his regular self was not. This fascination with expressing the inexpressible has motivated him to continue making music all these years.

Kahn’s music tends to explore the “un-sexy” topics of life; loss, therapy, long-term relationships, belonging, marriage, moving, animal suffering to name a handful. Entering his 30’s and looking back on the past 15 years with a fresh set of eyes, Kahn realizes things that have always been present, insecurities, dreams colliding with reality, aging, mortality suddenly get turned up in hi-def and it’s almost too much. He aims to bring these topics to light in his upcoming album The Marble Jar, highlighting the fact that people don’t have to ignore them until they force their way into your psyche, you can address the bad just as well as you address the good in life.

When Alex lost his father to cancer, the fragility of life became obvious to him in a way it never had before. For Kahn, it was incredibly relieving to tackle his own understanding of mortality instead of avoiding it. Some of these songs are just looking at death straight in the eye, and not seeing it as a scary boogeyman but rather a great teacher. This record is an account of that.

Outside of music, Kahn loves to meditate, cook plant-based meals, and spend time in the woods as much as possible. Alex is a self-proclaimed “podcast junkie,” an avid reader of mostly non-fiction and poetry, and a major Star Trek fan, “Trekkie” for short.