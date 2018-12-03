Alessia Cara On The Pains Of Growing

DEF JAM RECORDINGS artist ALESSIA CARA released her second album this week, “The Pains Of Growing.” The label hosted a special Album Listening Party at the iHEARTRADIO Theatre in BURBANK.

The album’s release falls on the heels of the singer taking what she called “the shortest break ever” from social media, saying she needed a break from the negative and sometimes vicious messages she’d been receiving from online trolls. CARA took to TWITTER to announce the album and also thanked her fans with a special note (below).

The singer’s “TV Takeover” began last night (11/29) with an appearance on ET. Today, she’ll appear on ELLEN. Then it’s on to JIMMY FALLON 12/4 and ACCESS HOLLYWOOD 12/5 (check local listings for times).