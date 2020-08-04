Alecia Nugent’s Debut Country Single, “They Don’t Make ’em Like My Daddy Anymore”

Known for making compelling Bluegrass throughout her early career, the IBMA and SPBGMA award-winner and former Rounder Records artist marks her foray into Country with a surefire Country song. “Like all great Country music, ‘They Don’t Make ‘em Like My Daddy Anymore’ springs from life,” notes revered tastemaker Robert K. Oermann. “It’s honest and soulful and true. Alecia Nugent deserves your heartiest applause. She already has mine. Her re-emergence as a record maker has me tossing my hat in the air.”

Written by Nugent and top tunesmith Carl Jackson, “They Don’t Make ‘em Like My Daddy Anymore” is from Nugent’s upcoming Keith Stegall-produced CD, THE OLD SIDE OF TOWN, due for release in September.

Born in Pollock, LA in 1945

He was just a teenage schoolboy when his poppa up and died

So at 18 joined the army served America with pride

Three years down the road he took my momma for his bride

Raised me and my three brothers and couldn’t save a dime

Strangers to the high life but well acquainted with hard times

I guess love was all we needed ‘cause we never really felt like we were poor

And I ain’t afraid to say it, they don’t make ‘em like my daddy anymore (A. Nugent/C. Jackson)

There are two versions of “Daddy” on the album: one Country and one Bluegrass. “The song was written as a tribute to my dad, who played in a Bluegrass band and raised me up in Bluegrass; he stood beside me on the stage of the Opry when I made my debut there,” confesses Alecia. “He passed away in 2013, and since I came back to music to honor him, it seemed only right to include a Bluegrass version out of respect for him and for all of the fans I made over my years on Rounder.”

The track is available to fans now online from Spotify, iTunes, Amazon Music, and others, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct. Both versions premiered yesterday on Country Sway and Bluegrass Today, respectively.

The song, recorded at The Castle studios in Franklin, Tennessee, features A-list musicians, including Brent Mason (Electric Guitar), Gary Prim (Keyboards), Stuart Duncan (Fiddle, Mandolin), Dan Dugmore and Paul Franklin (Steel Guitar), Rob Ickes (Dobro), Bobby Terry (Acoustic Guitar), Tommy Harden (Drums), Jimmie Lee Sloas (Bass), and Wes Hightower (Background Vocals). “The line-up of talent in that room was incredible,” recalls Nugent. “Their contributions cannot be overlooked. Keith Stegall’s guidance was invaluable, and everyone worked together to allow me to explore my Country roots. I’m forever thankful.”

ABOUT PARAGRAPH

A native of Hickory Grove, Louisiana, Alecia became the lead singer of her dad’s group, The Southland Bluegrass Band, when she was in her teens. She went on to record three albums for Rounder Records in the early 2000s, toured the U.S. extensively and performed shows in Switzerland, Italy, Scotland, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Netherlands and Canada as well. “They Don’t Make ‘em Like My Daddy Anymore” is Alecia’s first new music in 11 years and marks her debut as a songwriter. Now based in Nashville, Nugent was awarded SPBGMA Female Vocalist of the Year honors in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, and won the IBMA Album of the Year award for MUSICIANS AGAINST CHILDHOOD CANCER. She has performed 71 times on the Grand Ole Opry. She loves baseball, Peanut Butter Fudge Balls, fishing and refinishing old furniture.

