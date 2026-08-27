Alana Springsteen sets dates for ‘I Hope This Helps’ tour this fall

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Alana Springsteen is hitting the road this fall with her newly announced I Hope This Helps Tour, a 25-date U.S. run that begins this fall.

The tour shares its name with Springsteen’s sophomore album ‘I Hope This Helps’ which is the follow-up to her debut album Twenty Something, which featured songs including “I Loved You Then,” “Love Me Anyway,” “Black Sheep,” and “Note to Self.”

Alana wrote on social media: “I HOPE THIS HELPS TOUR 25 dates across the U.S. this September and October… bringing my friends @erinkinseytx + @kyleschuesler”

She added: “been deep in my feels lately thinking about my first headline tour. my fav moments have been the ones i’ve spent with y’all in these rooms. this album is my heart, a diary of the most transformative years of my life so far in music form. it’s a record of every version of me i’ve been the last couple years, the messy parts, the parts i didn’t understand yet, the ones i’m still discovering. i can promise you that i’m gonna show up to every night of this tour with 100% of myself. i hope you feel like you can too. can’t wait to see you, hug you and disappear for a bit together”

The U.S. trek follows Springsteen’s summer headline run across Europe and the U.K., launching July 3 at the Huercasa Country Festival and concluding July 10–11 at Norsk Countrytreff, with additional stops in cities like London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Belfast.

Support on the ‘I Hope This Helps’ tour will come from Erin Kinsey for the first leg (September 17–October 3) and Kyle Schuesler for the remaining dates (October 8–24).

Tour info can be found: HERE.

Stream the album ‘I Hope This Helps’ – HERE.