Alabama to Be Inducted Into Musicians Hall of Fame

Alabama are set to be inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame as part of its Class of 2019.

The country veterans celebrated 50 years as a band in 2019 by hitting the road for their 50th Anniversary Tour, which features a setlist that encompasses decades’ worth of music while highlighting ’70s and ’80s hits including “Mountain Music,” “Tennessee River,” “Feels So Right,” “The Closer You Get,” “There’s No Way” and many more. Grammy-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa announced Alabama’s induction in Nashville on Tuesday (July 15), also revealing that they will be awarded the Musicians Hall of Fame’s first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Getting the first Lifetime Achievement Award and going in the Musicians Hall of Fame is very humbling,” Alabama singer Randy Owen says in a press release. “I am thankful to be a musician, a singer, a songwriter and for being able to make a living through touring and recording for the last 50 years.”

“To be in the Musicians Hall of Fame along with so many of my peers is one of the greatest honors we have ever received,” says bassist Teddy Gentry, while Alabama guitarist and fiddle player Jeff Cook adds, “This a great honor. I always thought of myself as a musician first.”

Additional Musicians Hall of Fame 2019 inductees include Steve Wariner, Felix Cavaliere, the Surfaris, Don Everly, the Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, the Nashville A-Team — the Players, the Muscle Shoals Horns, Owen Bradley, Billy Sherrill and Bob Taylor. The inductees will be honored at a concert at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Oct. 22.

Alabama are slated to wrap their 50th Anniversary Tour with a performance at the Bridgestone Arena in Music City on Nov. 20.