Alabama Set 50th Anniversary Tour, Launching in January

Alabama will celebrate their 50th anniversary as a band in 2019 with a massive headlining tour. The first leg of the trek will kick off on Jan. 10 in Detroit, Mich., and run through September, with additional dates to be announced.

“We never thought playing for tips at the Bowery in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, that 50 years later we would still playing arenas, stadiums and festivals,” says frontman Randy Owen.

“Teddy, Jeff and I are humbled at the amount of fans that are coming out to see us,” he adds. “We are finding out that we are playing to three generations of fans who have followed us and our music from day one. The fans are the ones responsible for our continued success on the road and we love them.”

Charlie Daniels Band, Marshall Tucker Band, Oak Ridge Boys, Restless Heart, Chris Janson, Tracy Lawrence and Exile will join Alabama on select dates on their upcoming tour.

“Randy, Teddy and I have loved making music, touring and being with our fans night after night,” adds bandmate Jeff Cook. “It’s truly an experience that has created a bond between us and them that cannot be broken. The 50th Anniversary Tour will be full of surprises and great memories.”

Gentry promises that each show will be “a night to remember for us. We’ll be there to thank our loyal legions of fans for supporting three boys from Fort Payne, Alabama through thick and thin.”

One of Alabama’s anniversary shows is a stop at Country Jam Colorado in June. They’re one of four headlining acts that weekend.

Alabama’s 2019 50th Anniversary Tour Dates:

Jan. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fox Theatre (w/ Chris Janson)

Jan. 11 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse (w/ Restless Heart)

Jan. 19 – Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Jan. 20 – Albany, N.Y. @ Times Union Center (w/ Exile)

Feb. 14 – San Antonio, Texas @ San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Feb. 15 – New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

Feb. 28 – Plant City, Fla. @ Florida Strawberry Festival

March 1 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

March 14 – Salem, Va. @ Salem Civic Center (w/ The Oak Ridge Boys)

March 15 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena (w/ Tracy Lawrence)

March 22 – Springfield, Mo. @ JQH Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

March 23 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 5 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 6 – Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 12 – Wilkes-Barre, Pa. @ Mohegan Sun Arena (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 13 – Hartford, Conn. @ XL Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 26 – Providence, R.I. @ Dunkin’ Donuts Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

April 27 – State College, Pa. @ Bryce Jordan Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

May 31 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa. @ U.S. Cellular Center

June 1 – La Cygne, Kan. @ Tumbleweed

June 6 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ Carolina Country Music Festival

June 7 – Macon, Ga. @ Macon Centreplex Coliseum (w/ The Marshall Tucker Band)

June 13 – 16 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Country Jam (performance date TBA)

June 15 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverik Center

June 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center (w/ The Charlie Daniels Band)

June 27 – Oshkosh, Wisc. @ Country USA

Sept 14 – Peoria, Ill. @ Tailgate N’ Tallboys