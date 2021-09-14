Al Hammerman “Keep Keep’n On” featuring Brian Owens Released To Radio: Download Now

“Do not lose your audience” is the lesson veteran composer, Al Hammerman learned from his mom and still lives by to this day. He strives for songs that capture the hearts and imagination of each listener, songs that linger long after they end.

Garnishing accolades from the likes of Grammy winning artists such as Steve Tyrell and Patty Austin, Al’s impressive collection of award winning songs are on pace to be remembered as significant contemporary standards.

Hammerman’s innovative; pop/jazz style evokes both story and emotion. While extremely versatile, much of his music bears influence of such legendary composers as Gershwin, Porter, and Jobim.

With an aptitude for creating an impressive array of commercially and artistically successful songs, numerous film and TV music supervisors have taken note. Al’s popular song “Nothing But Time” was used as the theme for Giorgio Armani’s 2016, “Made To Measure” advertising campaign video

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of an advertising executive and a talented dancer, Al started composing as a youth, at the music conservatory and has not stopped. Today, Hammerman is a powerful musical force as well as an impresario, who enjoys, writing, producing and directing major benefit concerts of his original songs for the likes of the Make A Wish Foundation and Kids Rock Cancer. Among his many musical endeavors, he is currently in development of a new musical titled, 36Q. He also teaches at the university level.

With the release of his fifth CD, Just A Dance, Al continues his tradition of smart and sophisticated songs which are quickly becoming an integral part of the American musical tapestry.

Perhaps Grammy winner Patti Austin said it best “In short, love him love his talent

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Al Hammerman w/Brian Owens

Song Title: Keep Keep’n On

Publishing: Whistlewind Productions

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Just A Dance

Record Label: WhistleWind Productions