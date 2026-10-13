Akeylah Simone Unveils Out My Nature, Rhythmic Revolt Against Corporate Mythmaking and Hustle Culture

Nationally touring recording artist Akeylah Simone announces her new single “Out My Nature,” a fierce, atmospheric rebellion against the corporate myths that shaped, and attempted to shrink, her early career. Known for her cinematic storytelling and emotionally intentional artistry, Simone follows “Black Woman Feel No Pain” with a new chapter of truth‑telling: one that exposes the systems that demanded her exhaustion as proof of her worth.

“Out My Nature” confronts the leaders she once admired, the ones who hid behind titles while pushing a culture built on rumor, gatekeeping, and narcissism. But the song goes deeper — it dismantles the hustle‑culture doctrine that insists progress only belongs to those willing to sacrifice their health, identity, and humanity for a company’s bottom line.

Simone rejects that mythology outright.

“For years, I believed working myself to the bone was the only way to be seen,” Simone says. “But that wasn’t ambition — that was conditioning. “Out My Nature” is me breaking the spell. It’s me choosing myself over a system that taught me to disappear.”

With lush production and Simone’s signature confrontational grace, “Out My Nature” transforms personal liberation into a cinematic uprising. It is a declaration for anyone who has ever been praised for their pain, rewarded for their burnout, or told that rest is a weakness.

“Out My Nature” marks a new era in Simone’s evolving narrative — one rooted in reclamation, clarity, and the refusal to be shaped by systems that were never built for her.