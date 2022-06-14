AK_Jamie_Bailey-cover.jpg

AK Jamie Bailey: This is the ultimate summertime song if you don’t like.. uhhh

I’m just a heartfelt Alaskan Yukon rock artist bad ass equipment operator bald beautiful badass (did I say bad ass twice)?

All around American guy I’m having so much fun people hate me. Have a good Memorial Day weekend everybody.

Additional Artist/Song Information:

Artist Name: AK Jamie Bailey
Song Title: Let The Summer Begin
Publishing: Ak Jamie Bailey
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Goin To Nashville
Record Label: AKJamieBailey
Publicity/PR:
Kirt Webster
kirt@kirtwebster.com

