AK Jamie Bailey: This is the ultimate summertime song if you don’t like.. uhhh

I’m just a heartfelt Alaskan Yukon rock artist bad ass equipment operator bald beautiful badass (did I say bad ass twice)?

All around American guy I’m having so much fun people hate me. Have a good Memorial Day weekend everybody.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: AK Jamie Bailey

Song Title: Let The Summer Begin

Publishing: Ak Jamie Bailey

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Goin To Nashville

Record Label: AKJamieBailey