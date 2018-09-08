“Ain’t No Whiskey Worth That” is worth listening to

Never before has there been a song that impacted country music like the new single Ain’t No Whiskey Worth That, written and recorded by Will Gunnell. Without a doubt, drinking has made an impact on country music just like pickup trucks and steel guitars. It’s become a common topic, but few have addressed what impact alcohol has on personal lives and the toll it can take in the long term. This hit song take the listener through a story of how easy it starts, and with continued use, how drinking involves and damages everything and everyone around us, slowly robbing us of everything that really matters, revealing there’s no alcohol more valuable than you’re family. But, it doesn’t leave the listener hanging without a possibility of change. By the end of the song, the theme changes from hopelessness to hope with a simple and heartfelt prayer. With every truthful word and emotional melody, this song delivers a hard dose of reality everyone needs to hear, whether you know someone struggling with addiction or it’s your own personal battle.

Will has been independently involved in music for years as a songwriter, recording engineer, and producer. His successes include over 50 songs being cut by independent artists in Country, Christian, and Rock genres, and 6 independent CD releases. Distributed to Inspirational Country Radio through The Ascend Group and many country stations across the country and overseas, Ain’t No Whiskey Worth That maintains holding power on the Christian Music Weekly Country Chart, peaking so far at #26. Will also has another song climbing the same chart titled Live Simply, entering at #33. Both songs are available for purchase on CD Baby, ITunes, and Amazon, and available to stream on Spotify, Pandora, IHeart Radio, and YouTube.