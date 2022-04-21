Ainsley Costello Firmly Leans Into A New Era With Single “Little Sister”

Ainsley Costello releases a new pop-rock song, “Little Sister” and ushers in a new chapter in her career. The single is available now on all streaming platforms. You can listen here.

Ainsley Costello is making a splash in the pop-rock world with her new single “Little Sister.” The track is infused with deeply personal lyrics about living in someone else’s shadow. How do you find yourself outside of the people you look up to and are compared to?

Costello is broadening our outlook on exactly what it means to feel like you’re fighting to break out of an older sibling’s shadow. In the age of the internet and social media, growing up under the influence of airbrushed models and influencers, younger generations are all too familiar with feeling overshadowed by someone considered bigger and better.

Costello is firmly and confidently leaning into the new music she is creating as she diverts from Americana and country roots to a bright, rock-edged pop. She is brilliant in melding the best aspects of country-style songwriting with rock and pop musical elements. With drums expertly setting a groove, paired with guitars that are enticing but not distracting or busy, “Little Sister” effortlessly unpacks the song’s topic while being approachable for audiences of all ages.

Dynamics such as these make rivalry the easy answer, but Ainsley is more interested in making her own mark rather than competing. Who says there’s not enough room at the table for everyone? She brilliantly toes the line of yearning for success but striving to be her own person. Costello effortlessly glides through her range, crafting every nuance and inflection she can as she tells a relatable story that stands alongside classic tracks of teenage angst and reflection Ainsley Costello is stirring up a storm with “Little Sister” and it’s no surprise that she has finally come into her own.

“Little Sister” Production Credits:

Songwriters: Ainsley Costello, Kelly McKay, Steve Smentek

Producer: Zach Manno

Drums: Clay Beck

Guitar: Zach Manno, Sam Comfort

Bass: Zach Manno

Additional Studio Work: Jim Costello