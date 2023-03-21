Aimee Van Dyne “Why Should I Care” now at AC radio: Radio/Media Download

After a 15-year hiatus, Folk-Americana singer-songwriter Aimee Van Dyne has returned with a new 11-song album, ‘Broken Love Songs’ which has placed on the Alt-Country Chart, the FAI Folk Chart, and the RMR Americana-Country Album Chart, and has been aired on over 100 radio stations internationally. Her song, ‘Why Should I Care?’ was selected as Runner-Up in the AAA/Alternative category of the International Acoustic Music Awards (IAMA) and her song ‘Lonely Me’ was selected as a finalist in the Country category for the 2022 John Lennon Songwriting Contest. Her song ‘Hold On’ was selected as a finalist in the Folk category for that same contest.

Her original compositions, acclaimed as “songs of durable beauty and intricate craftsmanship” (Alan Young, Lucid Culture), are characterized by strong melodies, catchy hooks, and symphonic, three-part harmonies. They reflect influences such as Neil Young, John Lennon, and Lucinda Williams. Written and arranged by Van Dyne, the songs on ‘Broken Love Songs’ are deeply personal and confessional explorations, whose “loosely connecting thread is that of going into the wilderness and emerging intact” (NY Music Daily). Indeed, Van Dyne has submerged herself into the wilderness, both figuratively and literally, examining the dark entanglements of failed relationships, acknowledging that “on the other side of dark comes the light.” Co-produced by multi-instrumentalist Jim Henry (Tracy Grammer, Eliza Gilkyson) and recorded by David Chalfant (The Nields), ‘Broken Love Songs’ features a first-class team of musicians, including Jon Carroll (Mary Chapin Carpenter), Paul Kochanski (Lori McKenna) and Jon Graboff (Ryan Adams, Norah Jones).

Born into a musical family, Van Dyne is a classically-trained pianist who picked up the acoustic guitar at the age of thirteen after discovering the music of Neil Young. Earning degrees in both art and architecture, it wasn’t until Van Dyne was in her thirties and working as an architect that she decided to pursue music professionally, performing at venues such as The Bitter End and The Living Room, and releasing a 5-song EP.

With the birth of her twin daughters, Van Dyne made the difficult decision to devote herself to child-rearing full-time, casting aside her guitar into the cellar, where it remained for the next ten years. A move from Brooklyn to the Berkshire Mountains, along with the dissolution of her 23-year marriage, was the impetus for her to return to songwriting. Van Dyne is thrilled to be playing live music again, and has upcoming shows scheduled throughout the East Coast. She currently lives in Berkshire County, MA, with her two lovely daughters and her three silly cats.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Aimee Van Dyne

Song Title: Why Should I Care

Publishing: Aimee Van Dyne

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Broken Love Songs

Record Label: Aimee Van Dyne