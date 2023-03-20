Ahmen Inspires Listeners To Write Their Own Narrative In “AIYIYO”

Hip-hop mogul Ahmen just released his latest single, “AIYIYO,” the second single off his upcoming album, Per Aspera Ad Astra, dropping later this year. Some people sit back and wait their turn, allowing the universe to tell them who to be, without ever trying to take the first step. Ahmen is not one of those people, provoking listeners to unapologetically pave their path in their own way. “Growing up,” he admits, “I found my voice and swagger in hip-hop music, and that evolved into writing and channeling my music as a catalyst for others to discover and elevate their voices.” “AIYIYO” is now available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Backed by a strong drum line and the intermittent punch of keys, “AIYIYO” exudes confident, competitive energy that brings the heat with powerful lyrics that distinguish Ahmen’s carefully honed writing skills and authenticity as an artist. The ‘Troublemaker’ pushes boundaries as an artist, propelling his actions with hard-hitting lyrics and credibility. The song is punctuated by a well-admired sense of purpose everyone chases after, with Ahmen saying, “I love the feeling of walking into a room and catching people off guard. They see a Sri Lankan man with thick-framed glasses and expect one thing, but they hear me and all they can say is: damn… bars. ‘AIYIYO’ embodies that energy and raises every bar to a new level.” Ahmen sees the status quo maintained by so many rappers today and tramples over it – while discovering fuel to keep pushing forward towards his own apogee. “AIYIYO” was written by Ahmen and produced by Alpha Centori.

When not onstage, Mohan Sivaloganathan, aka Ahmen, can be found embodying that idea of propelling oneself forward and working towards a better future with his education-focused non-profit. As the CEO of Our Turn, an organization focused on fighting for a reimagined and just education system, Ahmen is constantly aware of his presence as a leader. Our Turn has activated young changemakers in 35 states, secured the endorsement of 20+ social justice institutions and influencers, and has been featured in Teen Vogue, Huffington Post, Fast Company, The 74, and most recently on the podcasts EdCuration and You Said What? He hopes to inspire young individuals of all backgrounds to stand up for equity in education. Through his music and organization, Ahmen continues to expand his reach and share his message with people across the country. Drawing from influences like 2pac with his activism-focused lyrics and Kobe Bryant with his intensely focused drive to achieve success, Ahmen pours himself into creating music that speaks to people. His last single, “LOVE LETTER” ft. Angelica Sky and Jeremy Paxton, earned praise from outlets such as The Word Is Bond, New Scene Magazine, and VENTS Magazine.

“AIYIYO” proves that Ahmen is a powerful force who is not afraid to show the world what he is made of. With that signature self-assured confidence in full swing, Ahmen invites listeners to take responsibility for their own narratives. “AIYIYO” is available to stream and download on all digital platforms. Fans can expect new music to be hot on the heels of this latest release. For more info on Ahmen’s upcoming releases and his progress in education activism, you can follow him on Instagram @Iam_Ahmen or @ourturnatl or visit his website at Ahmen.us.