After her participation on “The Voice of Romania”, Daria Mirea brings you her debut single “Don’t Know Love Yet”, out 29th July

After one year of writing and recording, Daria Mirea is finally ready to bring you her debut single “Don’t Know Love Yet”, out 29th July, followed by a music video. Written on a warm summer evening, this track blends Pop with Indie to tell a story of late-night walks by the canal, somewhere in Northern England, reminding us there will always be love we are yet to discover.

The powerful track is, in Daria’s own words, about “the feeling you get when someone shares their love for you, yet the way they’re treating you is in complete opposition to that. They essentially make you feel like you just don’t know love yet, it’s about inconsistency and uncertainty” She goes on to add that “the song is meant to start off softly, as an invitation to reflect. It then becomes increasingly more powerful as we get a greater sense of how hard it is to escape a toxic relationship”.

“Don’t Know Love Yet” details the back and forth, constant questioning of an uncertain relationship. The very organic, natural feel production of the track complements Daria’s powerful vocals, beautifully encapsulating longing, regret and hope at the same time.

As the story unravels, Daria ends the song on an uncertain note:

“I remember when I looked at you and felt

That I could love you

But I don’t know how yet”

The lyrics convey that sometimes, we just decide to go back to that toxic, uncertain relationship, because it is the easier choice. They recognise that the fault lies with us as well. However, they also point to the general theme of the track, that there’s much more love out there we are yet to discover. We just need to have the courage to grab it, so Daria leaves it up to the listener to decide which of the two they wish to identify with, hoping they choose the latter.

Daria Mirea is a 21-year-old singer/songwriter, originally from Romania, currently based in London. She achieved artistic success from a very young age, her solid live performance being acknowledged on the song contest “The Voice of Romania” in 2018. Citing inspiration from the likes of Adele, Lewis Capaldi and Noah Cyrus, she began her song-writing journey in 2020, before taking up guitar and attending London Music School.

Daria is already working on her 2nd release, produced by Jules Konieczny of APRE.

Follow Daria on her social media: Instagram/ YouTube/ TikTok/ EPK