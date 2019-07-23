After Ditching CAA for UTA in 2015, Mariah Carey Returns to CAA

The move back to CAA was first tipped by Variety.

During the last four or so years, Carey was represented by United Talent Agency (UTA), though it’s unclear why that relationship has suddenly ended. Carey hasn’t publicly commented on her return to CAA, and her motive for doing so is unknown.

According to one source, however, Carey wishes to be “a big fish in a small pond”— prioritized by a small-but-dedicated team. Executives at CAA and UTA seem to grasp this point, and it’s probable that the former made some positive changes with this preference in mind. Moreover, William Morris Endeavor, which is perhaps the biggest and most well-known talent agency in the roost, has apparently long sought to sign Carey, but it’s unclear if WME could match the personalization of CAA or UTA.

The 49 year-old Carey has had a long and successful career in entertainment, despite a few ups, downs, and recent comebacks. She’s sold more than 200 million records to date, making her one of the bestselling musical artists of all time. She’s also appeared in a multitude of high-profile films, including Girls Trip, The Lego Batman Movie, and Glitter, though Carey’s film career is mostly regarded as lackluster and raises questions about her ability to broaden beyond music into other forms of media.

At present, Carey is currently wrapping up her 11th concert tour, the Caution World Tour. Having appeared in cities across the United States and Europe, Carey will officially end the concert series on August 31st, when she performs in Curaçao.