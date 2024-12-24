Adult Contemporary Radio: The Most Welcoming Format in Music Industry

Akon is finally back at the AC40 format and he is being welcome with open arms. “Beautiful Day” (Konvict Kulture) is the single that is putting him right back where he belongs and it is truly one of his best to date. David Guetta has joined forces with Alphaville & Ava Max for yet another monster jam. “Forever Young” (Parlophone UK/Warner) is the song that I am referring to & what a strong undertaking this was at that. Give this one of few spins and check out the response. We also have the Italians to the rescue at radio. Damiano David is pulling in some rather amazing numbers for the debut single entitled “Born With A Broken Heart” (Sony Italy/Arista). This one will take you by surprise and is set to become a true classic within time. Remember you heard about it first here.

Alex Warren has got a real good thing going and make no mistake about that. The new and ever exciting “Burning Down” (Atlantic) has become a real solid favorite among our music and program directors and after one listen you will see why. There is real potential here from start to finish so I really have to give this one my seal of approval big time. I’m also thrilled to see the multitalented Khalid back on the radio charts. “Heatstroke” (Right Hand Music Grp/RCA) is his latest and although it has taken a bit of time to take hold, this one is finally getting the attention that is so deserves. A big congrats out to his record label group for never giving up on this gem.

I am finding out that there has been a lot of support for newcomer. Lisa. Her new “Moonlit Floor” (Loud Co./RCA) is taking her places that she deserves to be and that’s on the top of many radio station playlists. This is truly a winner from start to finish so make sure to include this song on your list of favorites for sure. The Weeknd has teamed up with Playboi Carti and that means only good things ahead. “Timeless” (XO/ICLG-Republic) is the one that I’m referring to and this has to be one of the very best out there at radio. I’ve heard that it also gets top requests.

Jelly Roll keeps breaking across formats these days and we are pretty happy to see good things happen for him. In his constant quest in taking over the music industry, he does it very well again as his latest single “I Am Not Okay” (BMG/Republic/Stoney Creek) takes flight. This is a pretty personal song for him and to think this is a guy who spent time in jail and worse, it’s time for his coming out and celebration of a life turned around in record time. Mark Ambor has really hung in there and has turned his fortunes around. The single that has literally changed his life forever is “Belong Together” (Hundred Days/Virgin. This is brilliant from start to finish and stellar. Benson Boone continues to show us why he has the best potential out there at radio these days. His solid single in “Slow It Down” (Night Street/Warner) puts him right back on top of the list and for good reason as he continues to build his fortunes at radio. DJO has really had a “best of 2024. They really made some music history of their own with the released of the single “End Of Beginning” (AWAL). This one was the surprise of the year to be sure. Also making history in 2024 has been Chappell Roan. She has taken it to an even higher level in “Good Luck, Babe!” (Island/Republic). Gracie Abrams broke big time this year with several single that also include “Risk” (Interscope) that is one of my favorites. DPB really made his mark this year and still shines bright among them all with his powerful “I Feel So Good Today” the Happy Mix (MTS). Brilliant songwriter Boni Jane has teamed up with vocalist Tammy Weis bringing early holiday cheer with “Christmas Magic” (Boni-Jane Music). Eileen Carey has had a banner year. She continues to wear is well as her new “On The Rise” (RolleyCstr Music) takes flight. Kenneth Roy has also had a banner year and his new “After Dawn” (Physico Records/WireonFire) is pure power. See you back here soon.