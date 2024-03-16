Adult Contemporary Radio Reels In NMA Nods

Benson Boone has to be one of the most talented artists in the AC40 arena. His latest in “Beautiful Things” (Night Street/Warner) reminds us about why he is so important for this format. Songs like this so well written with the vocal delivery he displays are quite rare to find these days but when you do it’s time to embrace it for all it’s worth. Excellent showing for Benson Boone to be sure. The Weeknd has another huge record on his hands. “One Of The Girls featuring Jennie (XO/Republic) is just too good to put down. It shines from beginning to end and it’s always great to have this guy on AC40 radio.

Eliza Rose has teamed up with the always amazing Calvin Harris for a jam that you just can’t resist. “Body Moving” (Epic) is the latest collaboration spear headed by the genius that is Calvin Harris. There may just be another Vegas residency in the works once this takes off. Make sure to give it that love and attention it so deserves. Shinedown is back at the format and that’s always a very good thing indeed. “A Symptom Of Being Human” (Atlantic) is really quite something and deserves all the attention that radio has to offer. I believe it’s one of the best songs out there at the format & get this one ready. Keyvous has a solid winner in “Catch A Wave” (Street People) that radio just loves. April Diamond and her new “Feels So Good” (Del Oro) is totally “on fire”. We’re all loving the teaming of Jelly Roll & Lainey Wilson. Together they make some rather beautiful music with the single “Save Me” (Stoney Creek/BMG). Already a monster at Country, the label is taking this one across the board for some much-needed crossover radio activity. So far so very good when it comes to this offering.

Jennifer Lopez is back on the radio, and she wants the entire world to know about it. She’s teamed up with the always interesting Latto for her new “Can’t Get Enough” (RCA-BMG). The song is getting much love from the format and it appears that Jennifer may just have a solid hit on her hands. Noah Kahan is breaking fast and furious all over radio these days. “Stick Season” (Mercury/Republic) is the latest and greatest from this truly gifted recording artist. I love it from beginning to end and make a space on your playlist.

Ice Spice has been all over the place as of late. From the Super Bowl to numerous award shows, she’s really getting the best of her fifteen minutes of fame and fortune. “Think U The” (10K Projects/Capitol) is her latest jam and this one is actually quite a solid record. Smith has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Run” (Hitmaker Music Group) is the track that is working wonders at radio and this one could go very far. DPB has a hit on his hands with “Undefeated 3.0” (MTS). Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats are rocking the radio world with “Coconut Kevin” (Beyond Yacht). Cat Janice is also picking up some solid action. “Dance You Outta My Head” (Indie) is excellent and give that one a few spins around the block. Drake also has a solid track on his hands. “You Broke My Heart” (Republic) is so hot that you can barely touch it. Better just to listen to it. NMA award nominee Tommy Rice has teamed up with Morgan Ridgely for the single “Think Of Me” (Tommy Rice Music) that is oh so good. Multi NMA nominees Cabela & Schmitt are off with one of their very best as “All Alone” (C&S Music) takes flight. Another powerful. Multi nominee John Jurney has delivered “Nine Days” (Most Likely Music) to rave reviews. Getting a head start for the award season is Mike Pinera who’s “Fool’s Game” (Spector) which is a real powerhouse. Make sure to take the time and “get out the vote” as many of these artists truly would appreciate your continued love and respect. We’ll see how it all plays out when the winners are announced any week now. Stay tuned and ready.