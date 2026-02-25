Adult Contemporary Chart Chasers: Celebrating Our New Music Award Nominees

Hilary Duff is making a striking comeback with her new single “Roommates” from Atlantic Records. The track blends heartfelt lyrics with an upbeat tempo, appealing to both longtime fans and new listeners alike. Tyla’s infectious song “CHANEL” from Epic radiates exuberance and confidence, while Kehlani’s emotional track “Folded” under TSNMI/Atlantic showcases her powerful vocals—each contributing to their rising positions on the AC40 charts.

Doja Cat continues to impress with her latest release “Gorgeous” from Kemosabe/RCA, blending pop and hip‑hop in a captivating package. The high‑energy collaboration between Pitbull and Lil Jon, “Damn I Love Miami,” from Mr. 305/Lil Jonathan Inc, evokes summer vibes and party energy that resonate with audiences nationwide. Newly emerging artist Cortis is also gaining traction with “Go!” from BIGHIT/IMPERIAL/Republic, bringing fresh innovation to radio.

Girl group NMIXX is turning heads with “Blue Valentine,” a vibrant track released under JYP/IMPERIAL/Republic that showcases their vocal harmonies and dynamic performance style. Tame Impala’s eclectic offering “Dracula” from Columbia mixes genres in a way that appeals to wide‑ranging audiences. Meanwhile, Meghan Trainor’s “Still Don’t Care,” released through Epic, combines catchy pop melodies with her signature playful lyrics, generating significant airplay and fan engagement.

Justin Bieber’s latest single “Yukon” from Def Jam/Republic delivers a smooth blend of R&B and pop, further solidifying his place in the industry. A2O May (instagram.com in Bing) brings dynamic production to “PAPARAZZI ARRIVE” from A2O Ent, a track that’s quickly grabbing listeners’ attention. The collaboration between David Guetta, Teddy Swims, and Tones and I on “Gone Gone Gone” from Atlantic UK/Warner offers an irresistible beat with instant appeal.

Noah Kahan’s “The Great Divide” from Mercury/Republic features soulful lyrics that resonate deeply with listeners. Conan Gray’s “Vodka Cranberry” from Republic highlights his unique storytelling ability, connecting strongly with younger audiences. Louis Tomlinson’s upbeat single “Lemonade” under BMG Rights Mgmt/UK Ltd brings a refreshing sound that’s quickly becoming a radio favorite across demographics.

Emerging artist One Or Eight (Avex) is establishing a unique sonic identity with “Tokyo Drift,” a track that stands out on the charts. Jackson Wang’s emotional single “Made Me A Man” from TEAM WANG/88rising showcases his versatility and artistry. Russell Dickerson is also making waves with “Happen To Me” from Columbia/Triple Tigers, blending country and pop influences for a sound that resonates across genres.

Kenneth Roy, alongside Doctor Ryman, is stirring emotions with their heartfelt single “Let Your Love Come Down,” which continues to rise steadily on the AC40 charts. Independent artist Eileen Carey’s “Carry Me Away” from RolleyCstr Music highlights her vocal prowess and celebrates her status as an NMA nominee. Boni Jane also captivates listeners with “Night In Vegas,” bringing her unique flair to the independent scene.

Lawrence Cameron McGhee (Record High Music) “It’s Just Love” is capturing attention and affirming his place as a notable independent artist. PTtheGospelSpitter collaboration with PreacherMan on “Good News” is a newly released indie gem emphasizing positivity and inspiration. Boni Jane’s “Spirit In The Breeze” under Boni Jane Music further solidifies her growing presence in the independent music landscape.

