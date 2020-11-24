Adrian Bal “Yuletime” now available to Christian radio

Adrian Bal was born and attended school in New Jersey. He started his music career at an early age. When he was young, he sang in talent shows at movie theaters. In High School, he performed in the school musicals. He joined the Navy at age 18, serving his country in WWII until the War was over three years later. Since then he has continued his music career as a singer/songwriter/recording artist in the Los Angeles, CA, area. He has recorded and performed many of the best cover songs from the past as well as his own original music. He sounds similar to Frank Sinatra, Harry Connick, Jr. and Michael Buble. He has an awesome voice and enjoyed by persons of all ages.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Adrian Bal

Song Title: Yuletime

Publishing: Bal & Bal Music Publishing Company

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Publishing Affiliation 2: ASCAP

Album Title: Christmas Is Coming

Record Label: Bal