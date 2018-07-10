Adkins Publicity Adds Mackenzie Clayburg As Mgr./Publicity

ADKINS PUBLICITY has added MACKENZIE CLAYBURG as Mgr./Publicity, effective immediately. A BELMONT UNIVERSITY graduate with degrees in Music Business and Public Relations, CLAYBURG has recent experience with the GRAND OLE OPRY and RYMAN AUDITORIUM.

“MACKENZIE’s infinite passion and creative, innovative approach to PR/publicity makes her wired to win,” said ADKINS PUBLICITY Pres./CEO SCOTT ADKINS. “She’s an incredible addition to the ADKINS PUBLICITY team.” Congratulate CLAYBURG here.