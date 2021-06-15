Adelphos Records Releases Lee Sims “Champagne In A Dixie Cup”: Radio Download
Lee’s latest single “Champange In A Dixie Cup” comes from his CD “A Few More Miles to Go” and promises to be a big success. Purchase Lee’s CD’s on Cdbaby.com, Amazon.com, Itunes.com and Leesims.com and stream it on Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Lee Sims
Song Title: Champagne In A Dixie Cup
Publishing: Chatawa Music
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Publishing 2: Songs of Peer Ltd
Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI
Album Title: A Few More Miles To Go
Record Label: Adelphos
