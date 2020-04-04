ADÉ (Phil Ade) + Trevor Jackson Release Song & Video “Don’t Cry”

Returning with his first release of 2020, DMV-area mainstay ADÈ (f/k/a Phil Adé) returns with a new single and music video, “DON’T CRY” featuring Trevor Jackson. Along with the new track, ADÉ reveals today that he will release his new EP wyd after? this Spring.

Get “DON’T CRY” HERE via Epic Records/HighRes Global.

Over feel-good, throwback production, the Silver Spring, Maryland rapper, producer, and songwriter fits right into the pocket of a soulful bass groove and simmering beat. His airtight wordplay carries deft rhymes as singer, songwriter, and Grown-ish star Trevor Jackson makes a show-stopping cameo and croons the hummable hook. The music video sees the two dynamic talents kicking it at a secret members only lounge, exclusive to the members of the “After Hours Club,” a secret society that will reveal itself more throughout ADÉ’s new project. Together, they cruise across the dance floor and towards the bar, emanating energy and charisma surrounded by a bevy of beautiful clubbers. It all culminates on a red-hot romantic tryst for ADÉ.

Watch it HERE.

“DON’T CRY” heralds the release of his forthcoming EP, wyd after? The project once again highlights his incendiary bars, songcraft, and searing sense of soul. Get ready.

In 2019, ADÉ introduced the world to a new side of himself, while continuing to carve out a place among hip-hop’s modern elite. His tastemaker-approved EP, ALWAYS SOMETHING, boasted “SOMETHING NEW” [feat. Lil Baby], “SOMETHING FROM NOTHING” [feat. Rich The Kid], and “SOMETHING REAL” [feat. Wale & Goldlink], and more. Meanwhile, it attracted unanimous acclaim. Billboard applauded “the six-track EP is a reintroduction to the hip-hop stalwart’s talents on the mic, backed by his refurbished sound,” HipHopDX claimed, “the switch brings the refreshing energy to validate his change in direction.” In addition to plugs from HYPEBEAST and more, Respect Magazine summed him up best as “an amazingly versatile talent.”

About ADÉ :

Initially recording as Phil Adé, DMV talent ADÉ delivered a string of independent mixtapes, singles, and appearances in addition to collaborations with everyone from Logic and Mac Miller to Raekwon and Bootsy Collins. Starting in 2013, he dove into honing his craft, writing in the studio with a variety of artists, perfecting his own sound as well as his live performance. He ultimately developed his voice immensely. During this time, he made extensive contributions as a writer and featured act to Wale’s #1 opus The Album About Nothing [2015] and Shine [2017], in addition to working with Raheem DeVaughn, Anthony Hamilton, Chris Brown, Eric Bellinger, Mýa, Trevor Jackson, Serayah, 9th Wonder and Bink, while gracing the stage on the sold out SHIN3 Tour. In 2017, he shared the solo single “No Fear” [feat. Tate Kobang and Saba Abraha], which soundtracked WWE NXT and clocked half-a-million streams. Upon the latter’s arrival, Billboard described him as “ready to seize his opportunity at rap stardom.” However, he changed everything for 2019. He opted to go by simply ADÉ, signed to Epic Records, and cooked up his first EP of the label, Always Something—out now. With his new project, ADÉ continues to evolve and take his craft to new heights.

Follow ADÉ:

www.adeinmylife.com

twitter.com/adeinmylife

Instagram.com/adeinmylife

Facebook.com/adeinmylife