Adam Warner Flexes His Classic Country Muscle On Rousing & Rockin’ Remake Of Charlie Daniels

Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner grew up on his family’s farm in Southern Illinois near Lawrenceville listening to a lot of Charlie Daniels. So much so that he credits the late country legend as one of his biggest musical inspirations for growing into the experienced Nashville-based country recording artist he is today.



To commemorate the life and musical legacy of Daniels, Warner has released his own upbeat and fresh-take rockin’ and rousing rendition of Daniels’ iconic song, “Long Haired Country Boy,” available everywhere July 5 on Sunday Supper Records and The Orchard [orcd.co/yeogrvk], and the 11th track on his forthcoming new album, What We’re Known For.

The song’s accompanying music video was exclusively premiered in a recent feature at People.com by renowned country music journalist Tricia Despres. Warner and his team shot the video at Capricorn Studios in Macon, Georgia, the original studio where Daniels cut “Long Haired Country Boy” on his 1974 album Fire On The Mountain.

“Charlie has always been a hero of mine,” Adam explained. “And one of the coolest things about music is it’s timeless, and lives on long after we’re gone. So I wanted to do my part to keep Charlie’s musical legacy living forever!”

Adam will also donate a portion of the proceeds raised from the track to The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project, a not for-profit organization that assists other not-for-profits in securing funds to help causes that benefit veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

“I’m blessed and honored to support the Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project through this recording of Charlie’s classic song,” Adam said. “So take a listen, and help support a veteran!”

What We’re Known For is the follow-up album to Big Storm (2021), which contained fan favorites “4 Square Miles,” “That’s How You Know You’re Livin’” and “SemperFi” featuring Trace Adkins. The album was exclusively premiered by American Songwriter Magazine.



Single name: “Long Haired Country Boy”

Release date: July 5, 2022

Stream/Buy/Listen: orcd.co/yeogrvk

Songwriters: Charlie Daniels

ISRC#: QM4TX2231783

Album name: What We’re Known For

Record label: Sunday Supper Records / The Orchard

Audio produced by: Daniel Dennis

Video director: Karl Weidmann, Josh Mendez with Southern Cabin Films

Official video: youtu.be/4PryzKygIH4



What We’re Known For Track Listing & Songwriters:

What We’re Known For (Mark Addison Chandler, Matt Williams) Catchin’ Hell ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Lost In A Country Song (Barrett Baber, John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Taylor Goyette) Split A Beer (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher, Taylor Goyette) One Drunk (John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley) Reason To Redneck ( John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Dawson Edwards) Got Started (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Like Daddy Did ( Adam Warner, Smith Curry, Steven Nix) First Face (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Granny’s Lincoln ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Long Haired Country Boy (Charlie Daniels) Goodbye Hometown ( Trafton Harvey, Quinn Loggins, Joe Doyle )



2022 Show Dates:

JUL 22 – Lori’s Roadhouse / West Chester, Oh.

JULY 23 – Spillway Bar & Grill / Bowling Green, Ky.

JUL 29 – Bristol Republic / Columbus, Oh.

JUL 30 – Bristol Republic / Columbus, Oh.

AUG 19 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country / Las Vegas, Nev.

*For Adam’s most up-to-date tour schedule, follow on BandsInTown or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner brings a big sound from a small town swagger to the country scene; fusing his timeless drawl with the infectious ‘take it or leave it’ energy of rock n roll, Warner has mastered the art of a good time. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, Adam Warner crafted his country rock catalog in Nashville, Tennessee–with singles like “Catchin’ Hell” and “Reason to Redneck” in the pipeline for 2022, every aspect of his brand bleeds red, white and blue. A self-proclaimed bad influence, Warner has learned not to take himself too seriously, and his music offers his audience a chance to do the same.

Despite his rowdy bravado, Adam Warner still honors the best of country’s time honored traditions with songs like “Someone God Can Use,” which he humbly performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. With influences extending across decades of musical icons, Warner has shared the stage with some of his biggest heroes, including Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, American Young, Midland, Trace Adkins, Neil McCoy, Rhonda Vincent and Darrell Singletary. Having already celebrated a multitude of career highs, Warner has become ingrained in the country music community with releases like “Semper Fi” featuring Trace Adkins, which pays homage to active and former military, along with the 2018 Tennessee Titans anthem “Welcome to the South”–played at every home game at Nissan Stadium.

Adam Warner’s music mimics the philosophy in which he lives his life by. “Do what you love and love what you do,” he asserts, “there’s no restart button. One of the greatest things about music is that it lives forever, my songs will be around long after I’m gone. But while I’m here, I want to help people live in the moment. At the end of the day, if I can play a part in one person’s good day, if I can make some laugh, cry or feel something, I know I’ve done my job as an artist.” The best of Adam Warner is yet to come–stay tuned for upcoming tour dates and high-octane releases that’ll set the soundtrack for 2022.

About The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project:

The Charlie Daniels Journey Home Project (TCDJHP) is a not-for profit organization that assists other not-for-profits in securing funds to help causes that benefit veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The organization was co-founded in 2014 by the late country music legend Charlie Daniels and his manager, David Corlew. Board members include Corlew, Major General Terry “Max” Haston (retired) and most recently in 2020, Hazel Daniels. Conscious of the need to assist our nation’s veterans, TCDJHP partners with organizations that do the most good, with the least overhead. Working in tandem with these organizations, TCDJHP is making a difference in the lives of American patriots. TCDJHP’s daily operations rely solely on public donations.

