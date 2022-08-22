Adam Warner Celebrates The Simple Beauties Of Country Life & His Wife On Cheery New Single “Lost In A Country Song”

Country singer-songwriter and U.S. Marine veteran Adam Warner releases his next single “Lost In A Country Song” today, along with a new lyric video that is available everywhere now by Sunday Supper Records and The Orchard [orcd.co/wxek99x]. The song is the 3rd track from his forthcoming new album, What We’re Known For, which is set for a December 16 release.



“Lost In A Country Song” is a cheery tune that gleams with Warner’s nostalgic southern sound and which celebrates the simple joys and beauties of living the country life with the one you love most. Warner sharpens his crooning abilities on the new music video by carefully using the song’s overall message to highlight his own very special relationship with wife Megan Warner, who makes her second cameo in one of her husband’s music videos.

The new video is set to exclusively premiere by Cowboys & Indians Magazine ahead of its August 17th release date on Adam’s YouTube channel, along with nationwide airing on OTA & streaming TV networks The Country Network and The Heartland Network.

What We’re Known For is the follow-up album to Big Storm (2021), which contained fan favorites “4 Square Miles,” “That’s How You Know You’re Livin’” and “SemperFi” featuring Trace Adkins, and was exclusively premiered by American Songwriter Magazine.



What We’re Known For Track Listing & Songwriters:

What We’re Known For (Mark Addison Chandler, Matt Williams) Catchin’ Hell ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Lost In A Country Song (Barrett Baber, John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Taylor Goyette) Split A Beer (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Josh Gallagher, Taylor Goyette) One Drunk (John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley) Reason To Redneck ( John Caldwell, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Dawson Edwards) Got Started (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Like Daddy Did ( Adam Warner, Smith Curry, Steven Nix) First Face (Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Lewis Brice, Josh Gallagher) Granny’s Lincoln ( Adam Warner, Mark Addison Chandler, Davis Corley, Josh Gallagher ) Long Haired Country Boy (Charlie Daniels) Goodbye Hometown ( Trafton Harvey, Quinn Loggins, Joe Doyle )



Upcoming Show Dates:

AUG 19 – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country / Las Vegas, Nev.

NOV 9-11 – TBA / New York City, N.Y.

JAN 09 – Million Dollar Cowboy Bar / Jackson, Wyo.

*For Adam’s most up-to-date tour schedule, follow on BandsInTown or visit AdamWarnerIsCountry.com

About Adam Warner:

Adam Warner brings a big sound from a small town swagger to the country scene; fusing his timeless drawl with the infectious ‘take it or leave it’ energy of rock n roll, Warner has mastered the art of a good time. After proudly serving in the United States Marines, Adam Warner crafted his country rock catalog in Nashville, Tennessee–with singles like “Catchin’ Hell” and “Reason to Redneck” in the pipeline for 2022, every aspect of his brand bleeds red, white and blue. A self-proclaimed bad influence, Warner has learned not to take himself too seriously, and his music offers his audience a chance to do the same.

Despite his rowdy bravado, Adam Warner still honors the best of country’s time honored traditions with songs like “Someone God Can Use,” which he humbly performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry House. With influences extending across decades of musical icons, Warner has shared the stage with some of his biggest heroes, including Lee Brice, Jamey Johnson, Jerrod Niemann, American Young, Midland, Trace Adkins, Neil McCoy, Rhonda Vincent and Darrell Singletary. Having already celebrated a multitude of career highs, Warner has become ingrained in the country music community with releases like “Semper Fi” featuring Trace Adkins, which pays homage to active and former military, along with the 2018 Tennessee Titans anthem “Welcome to the South”–played at every home game at Nissan Stadium.

Adam Warner’s music mimics the philosophy in which he lives his life by. “Do what you love and love what you do,” he asserts, “there’s no restart button. One of the greatest things about music is that it lives forever, my songs will be around long after I’m gone. But while I’m here, I want to help people live in the moment. At the end of the day, if I can play a part in one person’s good day, if I can make some laugh, cry or feel something, I know I’ve done my job as an artist.” The best of Adam Warner is yet to come–stay tuned for upcoming tour dates and high-octane releases that’ll set the soundtrack for 2022.

