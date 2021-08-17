Adam James Teases Upcoming Album With Anthemic Single “Sleep at Night”

Alternative independent singer-songwriter Adam James anticipates the release of his dreamy, California inspired album with lead single “Sleep at Night”. This is the type of song that inspires a child-like sense of invincibility and wonder; effervescence radiates from the track and delivers a familiar nostalgia reminiscent of the freedom associated with summer. The heartfelt single sets the tone for the upcoming album, showing fans that they can expect vulnerability, raw lyricism, and intensely danceable beats.

Heartfelt vocals in tandem with an energetic drum track and powerful electric guitar lay the foundation for the hopeful summer anthem we crave all year long. James masterfully uses instrumentation as a tool to guide his storytelling. Stripped back verses build to climactic choruses creating a delicate push and pull of energy in which listeners can experience the full scope of emotions at the core of James’ lyricism; the arrangement, in other words, dramatically contributes to the artistry demonstrated in this single.

The concept for “Sleep at Night” — as well as two other tracks for this album — came to James in a dream. This one, specifically, appeared the night before a cross country road trip from NY to LA. James recalls groggily singing the chorus and some of the verses into his voice memos, and upon fully regaining consciousness, quickly assembled the song. This track, for James, recounts his time in Brooklyn before moving to LA. Marking the transition from one era to the next, “Sleep at Night” is “an anthem about holding onto your dreams”, says the singer-songwriter, “It’s basically a commentary on what was going on in NYC at the time and looking back on how far I’ve come and what lies ahead.”

James perfected the sunny, California-esque sound embodied by this project in partnership with producer Max Allyn. The two worked together 5 days every week during a two month period in which they bounced ideas back and forth until they ultimately created a project that fit James’ vision. Though working through zoom presents it’s challenges, the team worked together effortlessly to build this record from the ground up.

This project represents a tremendous undertaking for the singer-songwriter in which he committed to focusing on his career in an unfamiliar way. James has participated in a variety of projects throughout his journey as a musician, and for him, this collection of records is the first time he is investing in himself as a solo artist free of restrictions. “Sleep at Night”, an anthem about holding on to your dreams, is the perfect introduction to this new era. “This is the album where I bet it all on myself, got in the car and drove to L.A.,” James asserts, “ It means everything to me”.

Check out “Sleep at Night” on all major streaming platforms now.

More about Adam James:

Alternative singer songwriter Adam James cut his teeth on east coast stages and recording studios. He wrote and performed extensively in bands like the post-hardcore Sleep Bellum Sonno, Prog-punk outfit The Vigilance Committee, and his gritty folk-rock creative brainchild More Than Skies.

With influences ranging from The Beatles and Beach Boys to Cut Worms and Nada Surf, Adam’s musically intelligent and poetically vulnerable songwriting would feel at home on playlists among Beach House, Conor Oberst, Richard Swift and Death Cab For Cutie.

Following 2020’s “Lucky Dollar City EP”, Adam James’ solo debut full-length project, “The Willows” is due late this summer. The album’s dreamy California sound pays homage to his time spent in LA by way of NY; it is built upon slide guitars, synths, and nostalgia-inducing reverb-doused melodies that reflect his migrations between coasts. The LP intimately shares the emotional journey his dogged traveling and prolific creating has led him through.