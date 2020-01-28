Adam Davenport Wins Electronica Artist of the Year

The International Music and Entertainment Association honored Adam Davenport as Electronica Artist of the Year in the 6th Annual IMEA Awards.

Davenport also received a nomination for Electronica Song of the Year for his remake of Eric Clapton’s “Change The World.”

Davenport, a Yale-trained actor and filmmaker, made his music debut in 2017 with “My Return Address Is You,” which charted on Billboard for 10 weeks and made him the first African-American artist/producer to eponymously chart on Billboard for Electronic Dance Music.

Last year, the audience for Davenport’s music expanded as it received half a million streams on Spotify. Although his debut “My Return Address Is You” featured singer Shanica Knowles and was released via Universal Music Group, Davenport began using his own vocals and turned to European labels for his subsequent releases: “What’s The Matter With You” on Break It Down Music in the Netherlands, “Hype” on HouseSession, a German label known as the mirror of dance music, and “Like Me” on Sound Best in Bulgaria.

Nominees for the IMEA Awards were selected by an anonymous nominating committee, compromised of no less than ten and no more than thirty highly respected and highly qualified individuals in the entertainment industries. Voting was done by fans, industry members and the Voting Committee. For a full list of winners, please visit http://www.imeaawards.com/winners/2019-winners.