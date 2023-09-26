Adam Bomb Joins WNGC/Athens GA for Morning Show

Adam Bomb joins Country WNGC in Athens, GA morning drive with current co-host Haley Mason, weekdays from 5-9am. The veteran air personality previously hosted various air shifts, including nights and afternoons on Q100/Q99.7 in Atlanta during his sixteen-year stint. He also made his mark as the nighttime personality for several years on Westwood One’s syndicated AC/Hot AC program.

Prior to that, he contributed his talent to WHYI (Y100) in Miami, as well as working in cities like Dallas, Pittsburgh, and smaller markets near his hometown in Pennsylvania. Adam will also maintain his role as the in-game host for the Atlanta Braves’ Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.