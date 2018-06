ACM Reveals Industry And Studio Recording Award Winners

Winners

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has revealed the Industry and Studio Recording Award winners to be celebrated during the “12TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS” on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22nd at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE.

Industry Award Winners

Nightclub Of The Year: COTTON EYED JOE — KNOXVILLE, TN

Casino Of The Year — Small Capacity: THE VENETIAN RESORT HOTEL CASINO — LAS VEGAS, NV

Casino Of The Year — Medium Capacity: MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA — LAS VEGAS, NV

Venue Of The Year — Small Capacity: THE GEORGIA THEATER — ATHENS, GA

Venue Of The Year — Medium Capacity: THE GREEK THEATER — LOS ANGELES, CA

Venue Of The Year — Large Capacity: SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER — MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

Festival Of The Year: COUNTRY THUNDER — FLORENCE, AZ

DON ROMEO Talent Buyer Of The Year: R.J. ROMEO — ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

Promoter Of The Year: BRIAN O’CONNELL — LIVE NATION

Studio Recording Award Winners

Bass Player Of The Year: JIMMIE LEE SLOAS

Drummer Of The Year: FRED ELTRINGHAM

Guitar Player Of The Year: ROB MCNELLEY

Piano/Keyboards Player Of The Year: JIM “MOOSE” BROWN

Specialty Instrument(s) Player Of The Year: DANNY RADER

Steel Guitar Player Of The Year: PAUL FRANKLIN

Audio Engineer Of The Year: JUSTIN NIEBANK

Producer Of The Year: DAVE COBB