ACM Announces Industry Award And Studio Recording Award Nominees

ACM Honors

The ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) has unveiled nominees in the Industry Award and Studio Recording Award categories for the “53RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS.” Winners in these two categories, along with the previously-announced Special Award winners will be honored during the “12TH ANNUAL ACM HONORS” on WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 22nd at the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE.

The Industry Award and Studio Recording Award nominees are as follows:

Industry Award Nominees

Nightclub Of The Year :

COTTON EYED JOE — KNOXVILLE, TN

DUSTY ARMADILLO — ROOTSTOWN, OH

KEG’S CANALSIDE EVENT CENTER — JORDAN, NY

MOONSHINE FLATS — SAN DIEGO, CA

STONEY’S ROCKIN’ COUNTRY — LAS VEGAS, NV

Casino Of The Year — Small Capacity :

HARRAH’S CHEROKEE CASINO RESORT EVENT CENTER — CHEROKEE, NC

HARD ROCK HOTEL & CASINO — TULSA, OK

THE SHOW AT AGUA CLIENTE CASINO — RANCHO MIRAGE, CA

SOARING EAGLE CASINO & RESORT — MOUNT PLEASANT, MI

THE VENETIAN RESORT HOTEL CASINO — LAS VEGAS, NV

Casino Of The Year — Medium Capacity :

CASINO RAMA ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE — RAMA, ON, CANADA

CHOCTAW CASINO RESORT (GRAND THEATER) — DURANT, OK

MGM GRAND GARDEN ARENA — LAS VEGAS, NV

MOHEGAN SUN ARENA — UNCASVILLE, CT

WINSTAR GLOBAL EVENTS CENTER — THACKERVILLE, OK

Venue Of The Year — Small Capacity :

AURA — PORTLAND, ME

THE GEORGIA THEATER — ATHENS, GA

IRON CITY — BIRMINGHAM, AL

PENN’S PEAK — JIM THORPE, PA

STARLAND BALLROOM — SAYREVILLE, NJ

Venue Of The Year — Medium Capacity :

THE BANK OF NEW HAMPSHIRE PAVILION — GILFORD, NH

DENNY SANFORD PREMIER CENTER — SIOUX FALLS, SD

THE GREE THEATER — LOS ANGELES, CA

THE WHARF AMPHITHEATER — ORANGE BEACH, AL

WHITEWATER ON THE HORSESHOE — NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Venue Of The Year — Large Capacity :

BOK CENTER — TULSA, OK

THE BUDWEISER STAGE — TORONTO, ON, CANADA

THE FORUM — INGLEWOOD, CA

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATER — TINLEY PARK, IL

SHORELINE AMPHITHEATER — MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA

Festival Of The Year :

COUNTRY CONCERT — FT. LORAMIE, OH

COUNTRY THUNDER — FLORENCE, AZ

FASTER HORSES — BROOKLYN, MI

WE FEST — DETROIT LAKES, MN

WINDY CITY SMOKE OUT — CHICAGO, IL

DON ROMEO Talent Buyer Of The Year :

BILLY BRILL — BILLY ALAN PRODUCTIONS

AMY BRYAN — REACH, LLC

NINA ROJAS — NESTE MARKETING EVENTS

R.J. ROMEO — ROMEO ENTERTAINMENT GROUP

BILLY TRUITT — PEPPERMILL CASINO

Promoter Of The Year :

ALLEN ANDERS — AEG LIVE

BEN FARRELL — LON VARNELL ENTERPRISES

CHARLIE GOLDSTONE — FRANK PRODUCTIONS

ALI HARNELL — AEG PRESENTS

BRIAN O’CONNELL — LIVE NATION

Studio Recording Award Nominees

Bass Player Of The Year :

BRIAN ALLEN

JOEIE CANADY

JT CURE

TULLY KENNEDY

JIMMIE LEE SLOAS

Drummer Of The Year :

CHAD CROMWELL

FRED ELTRINGHAM

DEREK MIXON

AARON STERLING

JERRY ROE

LONNIE WILSON

Guitar Player Of The Year :

DAVE COBB

ROB MCNELLEY

ADAM SHOENFELD

ILYA TOSHINSKIY

DEREK WELLS

Piano/Keyboards Player Of The Year :

JIM “MOOSE” BROWN

CHARLIE JUDGE

GORDON MOTE

MATT ROLLINGS

MICHAEL ROJAS

Specialty Instrument(s) Player Of The Year :

CARL MINER

DANNY RADAR

MICKEY RAPHAEL

BRYAN SUTTON

DEREK WELLS

Steel Guitar Player Of The Year :

PAUL FRANKLIN

MIKE JOHNSON

RUSS PAHL

JUSTIN SCHIPPER

ROBBIE TURNER

Audio Engineer Of The Year :

ADAM AYAN

TONY CASTLE

PETER COLEMAN

JIM COOLEY

JUSTIN NIEBANK

VANCE POWELL

Producer Of The Year :

BUSBEE

BUDDY CANNON

DAVE COBB

DANN HUFF

MICHAEL KNOX

