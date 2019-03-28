Acesso Music’s (Brazil) New Interview with The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Shredder – CD Single Beethoven’s 5th Symphony

Brazilian Magazine Acesso Music’s New Interview with The Great Kat Guitar/Violin Shredder: “The Great Kat and her virtuoso and fast union between Metal and Classical Music” by Clovis Roman. Read

“The Great Kat is an eccentric American guitarist who has been shredding her guitar in a never before seen union of Metal and Classical Music. The result is something insane, raucous and fast. In this unusual interview, the extravagant musician talks about her career, her artistic credentials as well as her partnership with Timothy Leary and what she intends to do in the future. Read and bow to the power of The Great Kat!”- Clovis Roman’s Interview with The Great Kat in Acesso Music.

“Beethoven’s Guitar Shred. All insane. ‘The Flight of the Bumble-Bee’ has its speed to the tenth power” – Clovis Roman, Acesso Music

Available for Review:

Beethoven’s “5th Symphony” The Great Kat’s CD Single

Contact for a free review CD (limited quantities available):

Karen Thomas

Thomas PR

karent@thomas-pr.com 631-549-7575 http://www.greatkat.com

BEETHOVEN on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/0ceI4TQ7MNOGiOvy5xwPOY

Music Video on Amazon Prime: & iTunes Videos

THE GREAT KAT BIO:

The Great Kat is the Legendary Guitar/Violin Shredder, world-famous Juilliard graduate Classical Violin Virtuoso/Carnegie Recital Hall Violin Soloist/Winner of “Artists International Competition”, “TOP 10 FASTEST SHREDDERS OF ALL TIME” (Guitar One Magazine)/ “FAMOUS JUILLIARD SCHOOL ALUMNI” (Ranker)/“50 SENSATIONAL FEMALE GUITARISTS” (Guitar Player Magazine)/Reincarnation of Beethoven and the ONLY Guitar-Violin Double Virtuoso since Niccolo Paganini, UPDATING Classical Music for the FUTURE with VIRTUOSITY, SPEED, POWER & OUTRAGEOUS PERSONA!

The Great Kat Website: http://www.greatkat.com

Amazon Partner: https://www.amazon.com/v/thegreatkat

iTunes Music: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/great-kat/id384709526

iTunes Video: http://itunes.apple.com/us/artist/the-great-kat/id368743108

Twitter: http://twitter.com/greatkatguitar and https://twitter.com/greatkatviolin

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/katherineviolinguitar/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/Greatkat