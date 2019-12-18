Acclaimed Vocalist Danny Beissel Releases Debut Single With New Project Featherborn

For more than a decade, acclaimed rock vocalist Danny Beissel has performed with such music stalwarts as Jeffrey “Skunk” Baxter (Steely Dan, Doobie Brothers), Barry Goudreau (Formerly of Boston), James Burton (Elvis, Ricky Nelson) and more. Now, after years in the making, the modern-day troubadour has revealed that he will be releasing the first single from his new solo project Featherborn, just in time for the holidays. “Blush” will be available on all major digital platforms Friday, December 6 at midnight ET.

Recorded at the legendary Blackbird Studios in Nashville, TN with esteemed engineer John McBride (Martina McBride, Stevie Nicks, Garth Brooks), “Blush” was written by Beissel and features former founding members of the Grammy® Award-Winning Rock Band Train Charlie Colin (guitar/bass and back- up vocals) and Scott Underwood (drums/producer). The Wallflowers’ Jimmy Wallace (Hammond organ/piano), who is the former keys player for the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band, and renowned Nashville session guitarist Guthrie Trapp (Guitar) also lend their talents to the track.

Describing the track as embodying a “throw-back vibe that feels like a good mood,” Beissel says that “Blush” was inspired by a past love. “I have the longest history with ‘Blush’,” said Beissel. “It has a nostalgic 1950s rock n’ roll vibe that is unique unto itself.”

To celebrate the release, Beissel will be unveiling the official video for “Blush,” which was filmed in his hometown of Philadelphia, PA. Produced by Rotation Records and written, directed, and edited by Joe Wisniewski/WixFx, the video is a “love letter to Philadelphia” says Beissel. It depicts some of his most memorable and career-changing locations including the iconic South Street, where he started his musical journey, and the Northern Liberties, Conshohocken and Bridgeport neighborhoods. To view the video, visit

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rnhUDnHwpHI

Beissel has also kicked off a national radio campaign to support the single, which will go for official adds in early January. He has already gained early support from such industry stalwarts as 94.3 The Shark (Long Island)’s Orlando, assistant PD, who said “Featherborn’s first single ‘Blush’ successfully dances across a line where rock, pop and strains of vintage glam meshed comfortably to provide a fresh sound. After three minutes and thirty four brilliant seconds, you’re left with wanting more”.

For more information about Danny Beissel’s Featherborn, visit www.Featherborn.comor on social at @dannybeisselfeatherborn.