Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter Lisa Bouchelle’s Career Reaches A Fevered Pitch

The Indie Chart-Topping Artist And “Rock Star Kitchen” TV Show Host To Tour With Outlaw Country Troubadour Shooter Jennings And Surf Rocker Donavon Frankenreiter; Will Release Second Single From Latest EP To Mainstream Radio

Philly’s favorite songstress is back at it as she is about to embark on a 32-city tour which includes dates with outlaw country troubadour Shooter Jennings and renowned surf rocker Donavon Frankenreiter, and will unveil the second single from her top-streaming EP Lipstick Tomboy to mainstream radio. Lisa Bouchelle, who is also the host of The Comcast Network’s top-rated TV show “Rock Star Kitchen,” will debut her rendition of Gordon Lightfoot’s “If You Could Read My Mind” on June 25 – just in time for the start of the tour.

Lipstick Tomboy is closing in on two million streams on Spotify, and the new single release comes on the heels of the successful launch of the EP’s debut single, “Only The Tequila Talkin’,” a duet with John Popper of Blues Traveler, which currently has over 100,000 views on YouTube. The song received the “Disc of The Day” award from Robert Oermann at MusicRow, and the EP a coveted “Highly Recommended” rating from Goldmine Magazine.

Seeking to capitalize on the success of the EP’s launch, Bouchelle’s follow up effort is being described as a “dreamier version” of the original with haunting, ethereal vocals layered over the twang of her acoustic guitar, with pedal steel added by Jeremy Steel (Emmy Lou Harris, Buddy Miller). The track was co-produced by Jeff Trott, Sheryl Crow’s producer and co-writer of many of her biggest hits.

“The beautiful thing about reinvented cover songs is that they are filtered through the new artist, so to speak, and take on somewhat of a new identity and feel”, said Bouchelle. “I arranged my version of ‘To Read My Mind’ to focus a lot on the lyrical aspect of the song with notions of romance novels and ghosts in a wishing well”.

Bouchelle will be performing this song and the rest of her repertoire as she hits the road. Initial dates, with more to be added, will be with Shooter Jennings. Jennings is the son of country legend Waylon Jennings, who has been a big influence on Bouchelle. Shooter Jennings has been able to establish his own identity as a country rebel with forays into non-traditional country genres and will be touring in support of his new album Shooter.

Frankenreiter has been hailed as a protégé of Jack Johnson and has cultivated a large world-wide following over his decade as a recording and touring artist with his songs of surf, love, and nature. The singer-songwriter will be supporting the release of his latest album The Heart.

Tour dates are as follows:

6/27/18 South Florida Event Center, Bonita Springs, FL w/ Shooter Jennings

6/28/18 Attic, Tampa, FL w/ Shooter Jennings

6/29/18 Fifth & Thomas, Tallahassee, FL w/ Shooter Jennings

7/22/18 McLoone’s Supper Club, Asbury Park, NJ w/ Kinderhook

7/25/18 Terra Fermata, Stuart, FL w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

7/26/18 Cafe DaVinci, Deland, FL w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

7/27/18 Culture Room, Ft. Lauderdale, FL w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

7/29/18 Debauchery, Melbourne, FL w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

7/30/18 Surfer The Bar, Jacksonville Beach, FL w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

8/1/18 3rd & Lindsey, Nashville, TN w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

8/2/18 Vinyl at Center Stage, Atlanta, GA w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Sam Lewis

8/3/18 The Music Farm, Charleston, SC w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and David Luning

8/4/18 The Underground at The Fillmore, Charlotte, NC w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and David Luning

8/5/18 Duke Island Park, Bridgewater, NJ w/ Kinderhook

8/7/18 Rusty Rudder, Dewey Beach, DE w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and David Luning

8/9/18 The Stone Pony, Asbury Park, NJ w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and David Luning

8/11/18 Brooklyn Bowl,Brooklyn, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and David Luning

8/13/18 Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and David Luning

8/14/18 Stephen Talkhouse, Amagansett, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and John Craigie

8/15/18 The Warehouse, Fairfield, CT w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and John Craigie

8/17/18 Blue Ocean Music Hall, Salisbury Beach, MA w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and John Craigie

8/18/18 The Hamilton Live, Washington, DC w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Benjamin Jaffe

8/20/18 The Beachcomber, Wellfleet, MA w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Benjamin Jaffe

8/21/18 The Beachcomber, Wellfleet, MA w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Benjamin Jaffe

8/22/18 The Bowery Ballroom, New York, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Benjamin Jaffe

8/23/18 Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, Wantagh, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Benjamin Jaffe

8/24/18 Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, PA w/ Donavon Frankenreiter

8/26/18 Asbury Hall, Buffalo, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Benjamin Jaffe

8/27/18 Rams Head On Stage, Annapolis, MD w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Ethan Tucker

8/28/18 Beach Creek, Wildwood, NJ w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Ethan Tucker

8/29/18 Beach Creek, Wildwood, NJ w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and Ethan Tucker

8/30/18 Daryl’s House Club, Pawling, NY w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and O.S. Ondara

8/31/18 Higher Ground, Burlington, VT w/ Donavon Frankenreiter and O.S. Ondara

For more information, visit lisabouchelle.com.