Acclaimed Rock Guitarist Simon Gardner Releases Music Video for Latest Release

As one of the premiere rock guitarists and preeminent guitar teachers in Australia, acclaimed Simon Gardner recently released his latest single You Know Why I Asked You Here. This instrumental, almost 5-minute song is about overcoming obstacles and what may challenge your life and your dreams. The song is available worldwide on all digital platforms including Spotify and Amazon Music.

This tune, which was written and produced by Simon, is simply “when the day of reckoning arrives – you must stand your ground, enjoy the challenge and respond with fervor,” says Simon. With the inspiration drawn from the documentary Vikings, this song is “really just a metaphor for any challenge that life throws at us or any challenge you have set for yourself.”

This song features Darren Muller on drums and keyboardist Derek Sherinian. As a professional guitarist and teacher, using top-notch instruments is very vital to making his own unique and powerful sound. “This song features a 07′ VOS 58 PT Gibson Les Paul, a 06′ Fender Tele Deluxe, Ibanez Universe and RG plugged into a Mesa Mark V 90 watt head and Lonestar 2 x 12 Cab.”

Being compared as a high-tech David Gilmour by Mike Varney with Guitar Player Magazine, Simon’s new release comes as a follow-up to his previously released albums and singles. When the pandemic put the brakes on musicians from touring, Simon thought it was the right time to write and record some new music. It goes without saying that everything happens for a reason. Simon took this time to go in the studio and record his next few projects, and even work on co-producing his own rock show titled Simon Gardner’s Big Stadium Rock Show. To read more about this, visit www.bigstadiumrock.com.au.

Simon is also receiving great praise from the industry:

“Gardner’s work is intensely original and he is extremely good at painting emotions with his guitar!” — Guitarist Australia

“Great player. Cool melodies in there!” – Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal, Guitar Legend

“Impressive in my view…” – Dan Huff, Legendary Nashville Producer

“Simon’s exceptional playing and song writing skills instantly grabbed me. His ability to create. Melodies in conjunction with his feel and amazing technique, is something the world needs to hear.” – Michael Dolce, Guitarist for the Voice Australia ad one of Australia’s premiere session guitarists & educators

About Simon Gardner: Music has always been a passion for this renowned guitarist/artist. As Australia’s finest and most sought-after rock guitarists, Simon Gardner has several accolades under his belt including five solo albums, produced and played on a host of albums for other artists and his music and videos have been featured on the internationally aired “Guitar Gods and Masterpieces “show. He has also supported artists including Joe Satriani, John Cameron Mitchell, Kevin Borich, Larry Mitchell, Tim Gaze, and the great Phil Emmanuel, and performs live regularly with a variety of bands and artists ranging from blues, jazz and rock.

At the tender age of just 13, he commenced guitar lessons at Brisbane Grammar School under the expert tutelage of the late Rick Purdie. He later pursued his guitar studies at Musician’s Institute in Hollywood, California and has been professionally teaching lessons since 1988. For 17 years, he ran his own music tuition hub, Simon Gardner Music. Simon is now a lecturer and guitar tutor JMC Academy Brisbane and also still gives tutorials online. He is also available for guitar workshops and is a guest presenter for The MacGregor Summer School at USQ, Toowomba. As an Ibanez Guitar endorsee, he has also been a guest artist and presenter at the Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne Guitar Shows.