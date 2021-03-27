Acclaimed R&B singer RL, unveils new single ‘Another Night’.

Eminence Records and 515 Music Group are hugely excited to announce the new single “Another Night”, coming March 19th, from legendary R’n’B singer/songwriter, RL. The song is taken from his highly anticipated new album out later this year.

“Another Night” follows the success of RL’s recent EP, “The Letter J”, released in the Autumn of 2020 which garnered recognition not only for its production, writing, vocals and ingenuity, but the fact it was released to the public for free.

A member of the multi platinum selling, 8 time Billboard Award recipient R&B group NEXT, RL has kept busy working alongside and writing for an unbelievable selection of artists including Usher, Luther Vandross and Jamie Foxx . Recently co-writing and producing the song ‘My Reputation’ from Jeezy, which features Demi Lovato and Lil Duval and is taken from his latest album, ‘The Recession 2″.

After the success of “The Letter J”, RL is here and ready to introduce a whole new generation, to the music so many of us love.

“Another Night” isn’t what you might typically expect from RL, but he’s here to show you that the old school, isn’t all about slow dances and bedroom jams.Guaranteed to fill the dance floors again and with RL’s typical dynamic and soulful range, “Another Night” is a slice of grown folk R’n’B that tells the story of wanting one more night with that special someone.

Written and produced alongside Brian ‘B Flat’ Cook, the pair previously penned and produced Lil Duval’s “Pull Up” with Ty Dolla Sign, the song shows how combining throwback sounds and nods to artists like Michael Jackson can create something really special that still sounds so relevant today. With R’n’B still in the steady hands of artists like RL, and with RL at the top of his game, we know the future is bright.