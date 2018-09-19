Acclaimed Metal Vocalist Mike Tirelli (Riot, Messiah’s Kiss, Holy Mother) Finds Success With New Project Rising FiVe

Rising to fame fronting such metal bands as Riot, Messiah’s Kiss and Holy Mother, renowned vocalist Mike Tirelli is enjoying success, once again, with the recent release of his new EP No Death Reborn with his latest project Rising FiVe.

The band, which Tirelli formed with fellow Messiah’s Kiss Bassist Wayne Banks, released the album late last month and, thanks to its innovative hard rock/metal riffs and melodic choruses, has instantly become a hit among fans. In fact, the group is enjoying air play at more than 30 major stations across the U.S. and will be revealing select shows for this Fall.

No Death Reborn features five original songs including the title track which chronicles the struggles and tribulations with opioid abuse and recovery. To enhance the music’s intensity and bring the production to the next level, Tirelli brought in Award-Winning Producer Kane Churko (Ozzy Osbourne, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch) to co-produce, mix and engineer the entire EP. The band recorded in Germany, England and New York and sent the files to Churko after completion.

The tracklisting for Death Rebornis as follows:

“No Death Reborn” (Title track)

“Today”

“Superstar “( Remake of the Carpenters hit)

“Light The Fuse”

“Why Do You Hate Me”

For more information about Rising FiVe, visit https://www.facebook.com/RisingFivewithMikeTirelli/

www.risingfivewithmiketirelli.com

