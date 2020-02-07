Acclaimed Instrumental Guitarist Jason DeGeorge To Release Cover Of Ben Harper & Charlie Musselwhite’s “Nothing At All”

Renowned instrumental guitarist Jason DeGeorge, who is best known for his work with Country sensation Leanne Weiss and recently touring with Kenny Rodgers, is unveiling a riveting version of the Ben Harper/Charlie Musselwhite’s blues hit “Nothing At All” that Harper has hailed as “A masterful cover.” Available on all digital platforms starting Friday, February 7, the single is the first from a collection of songs that DeGeorge will release throughout the year.

Describing the track as a “super passionate instrumental interpretation of the original,” DeGeorge’s version has already amassed attraction after Harper featured the single and video on his official Facebook page last week. The single features DeGeorge on guitar, piano and organ as well as Bassist Mike Klemish and Drummer Chris Badami, who also produced, engineered and mixed the song at Portrait Recording Studios in Pompton Plains, NJ. It was mastered by Grammy® Award Winning Engineer Ted Jensen (Norah Jones, Green Day, Guns N’ Roses) at Sterling Sound in Nashville, TN.

According to DeGeorge, his version of “Nothing At All” shows a much more intimate side and one that he says is the “most expressive melody [he’s] played on guitar.”

“Fans of mine will hear a more bluesy, elegant, version of my guitar playing,” he explains. “That is easy when playing a masterfully well written song by Ben Harper. I’m honored to have paid him a tribute in my own way!”

The original version of the song was written and recorded by Harper and iconic blues harpist Musselwhite in 2018 for their collaborative album No Mercy In This Land. Hailed as “heartfelt and contemplative” (American Songwriter), DeGeorge says the song immediately resonated with him and he knew he wanted to cover it as it was not a “typical guitar song.”

“Ben Harper is such an amazing songwriter. The feel and performance of the original version of the song just stuck with me,” he said. “The melody would stay in my head. It didn’t take long for me to realize that my connection to this song wasn’t just as a listener. I wanted to play this song. In my own way.”

To promote the song, DeGeorge has also announced that he will be unveiling a video which he was centered around “the concept of self-reflection”. Directed and produced by Laura Desantis-Olsson of LDO Photography, the video depicts a myriad of scenes of self-reflection including DeGeorge playing, a mother with a child and a soldier with his daughter. To view the video, visit https://youtu.be/3bsqHEDG4fU.

DeGeorge has studied with such guitar greats as Vic Juris, Bucky Pizzarelli, Ron McClure, Pat Cerello and many more and been featured on multiple national recordings, including Lauren Marsh’s “Dear Love,” which aired on the hit show “NCIS: New Orleans”.

For more information about Jason DeGeorge visit wwww.JasonDeGeorge.com or on Instagram at @Jasondegeorge or Facebook .