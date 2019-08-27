Acclaimed Folk Bluegrass Artist Marion Halliday’s First Solo Album Soars To The Top Of The Charts

Beloved singer-songwriter Marion Halliday is enjoying quite a successful debut as her first solo effort tops the US / International Folk DJ Radio Charts at #3 and she is named #3 “Top Artist” for the month of July. Additionally, her single “Good Things Will Come” netted the #6 spot.

Rings Around Saturn, which features 11 brand new songs, was released July 1 and quickly earned early support from such U.S. radio stalwarts as: Artie Martello (“King Hammer”, “Mostly Folk,” and “Power Folk”); Joe Pszonek (“Joltin Joe’s Internet Radio for Eclectic Tastes”); Ron Olesko (“Traditions” WFDU 89.1 FM); and Jim Sereda (“The Spin Zone” WUSB Stony Brook 107.3 & 90.1 FM), who not only played her songs in multiple rotations but also invited her on their shows to discuss her music. Rich Warren (“The Midnight Special” Chicago WFMT 98.7), also named Halliday as one of “Rich’s Pick’s”.

DJs from Germany and Canada including Friedrich Hog Nahkastchen (“Radio Free FM”) and John Sillberg (CKOL Radio)have also introduced Halliday to their international audiences through on-air interviews.

“The response to my album has been overwhelming,” said Halliday. “I am so grateful to the DJs who have included me in their play rotations and to the many others who helped me to put the album out there to begin with, including my Trickster Sisters Jane Halliday and Donna Bostock, as well as Jim Salamone who helped to produce the album, which was recorded, mixed and mastered at his studio Cambridge Sound. As is so true in life, we accomplish so much more when we have the love and support of those around us.”

Rings Around Saturn, which Halliday describes as “Bluegrass and bourbon-infused, women-powered, original Americana music,” is an eloquently produced, thought provoking album that straddles the line between “reflective and beautiful” and “playful and hard-driving,” she says. Modern-day topics and issues are beautifully woven throughout the record with tracks like “Good Things Will Come” and “We Are the Change” aiming to “inspire hope through change” while other songs boldly address such social issues as mass school shootings (“Thoughts and Prayers”) and the tragedy of the Native American experience (“If Statues Could Speak”).

“The one thing I always want my fans to take away from music is the stories,” said Halliday. “I want them to share these stories with others and be ones that they want to hear time and time again.”

Rings Around Saturn was produced by Halliday and Jim Salamone and engineered bySalamone and Todd MeCaughey. It was recorded, mixed, and mastered by Salamone at Cambridge Sound Studios. Musicians featured on the album include: Jane Halliday (violin, banjo uke, backing vocals various tracks), Donna Bostock (upright bass, various drums and percussion, backing vocals various tracks), Brad Hinton (guitar, lap steel various tracks), Peter Farrell (keys various tracks), Jim Salamone (electric guitar, bass, ambient effects, drums and various percussion throughout), Todd MeCaughey (electric guitar, various percussion throughout), Dave Mowry (slide guitar Track 6), Desiree Haney (Cello Track 4), Irene Lambrou (backing vocals Tracks 1 and 11), Meghan Cary (backing vocals Tracks 1, 2, and 11), Lisa Jeanette (backing vocals Tracks 1, 2, and 11), Mike Parisi (bass on Track 4) and Giada Tripepi(cajon, tambourine on Track 11).

The official track listing for Rings Around Saturn is:

Good Things Will Come

Thoughts and Prayers

If Statues Could Speak

Rings Around Saturn

Bourbon and Men

Still Burning

Sorry* (*Contains expletive)

Greening Time

Time to Live Again

Boy On Lemon Hill

We Are the Change (live)

For more information, visit www.marionhalliday.com.