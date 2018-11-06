Acclaimed Downtempo Electro Artist Deanna Devore Releases New EP

Chicago/Toronto based artist Deanna Devore has just released her new EP, half and half. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer has just released the highly anticipated half and half, which beautifully blends downtempo electronic beats with organic instrumentation.

Devore has performed at national festivals, as well as having supported electronic masterminds Bonobo, SG Lewis and jazz/pop heavyweight Jamie Cullum.

Deanna Devore is a Chicago and Toronto based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer. Her music beautifully blends downtempo electronic beats with organic instrumentation, creating emotionally captivating music that has been resonating with audiences across the globe. Devore’s rich vocals, intricate guitar playing and emotive songwriting carries a lyrical sensitivity, maturity and sophistication that spans across downtempo electronic, RnB, acoustic, jazz and orchestral territories.

Following the success of her previous releases, Devore has now unveiled the highly anticipated seven track EP half and half . The stunning collection showcases the musician’s versatility within her music, with half the record focusing on her hypnotic, downtempo electronic side and the other half illustrating her charming acoustic singer-songwriter style. The songstress reveals, “I’d like to be known for my versatility and love to write in various different genres, while still maintaining a consistency”.

Devore’s inspiration sparks from a sonic level – the feeling and emotions that certain chords and melodies provoke. Her songwriting is built around the result and impact it will have on the listener. “Lyrically I delve into the darkness and light of love and life”, reveals Devore. Leading single “A Cause” features Devore’s soulful sultry vocals which glide atop the throbbing basslines, ethereal synths and glistening melodies. The single highlights the singer’s love for darkly poignant and mesmerizing soundscapes, with the sleek synth-driven melodies simmering amongst the hypnotic jazz infused chords. While “In A Way” showcases her acoustic approach, with gentle authentic instrumentation, warm melodies and honest, heartfelt lyricism.

Devore has seen success performing at sold-out local, regional and national festivals such as Summerfest, CMJ, NXNE, and 80/35. She has opened up for jazz/pop heavyweight Jamie Cullum, electronic masterminds Bonobo and SG Lewis, as well as Lapalux, Kat Edmonson, fellow Canadians Basia Bulat, Calvin Love and Juno Award-winning Lights. Having self-produced the EP in a home studio in Toronto, as well as performing all the instruments herself, Devore wishes to encourage other female artists to take a lead in their music, “ I’d love to inspire other songwriters and other female multi-instrumentalist/producers. There aren’t many of us out there it seems, so I’d love to inspire more female musicians to self-produce”.