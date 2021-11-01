AC Radio Comes To Life

Ed Sheeran continues his very red-hot streak at Hot AC with the single “Shivers” (Atlantic). It’s the follow-up to his #1 “Bad Habits” & this one has all the makings of putting him back at #1 and in record time. Ed seems to be in a real groove these days and there is nothing getting in his way. Kacey Musgraves would like too but she has her own agenda. The plan is to take her new single “justified” (MCA Nashville/Interscope) to pop radio, leaving Country behind for a spell and she just may be on to something. She’s the definition of “cool” & that’s what pop radio is all about these days. Regardless of her story the song is really pulling in some rather bold and beautiful numbers, and it appears that Kacey has taken the Taylor Swift route while the time is just right.

That little Doja Cat is about as hot as they come. “Need To Know” (Kemosabe/RCA) has all of the kitties cooing and our panel of music and program directors just can’t seem to get enough. Moving right along side of the little kitty is Olivia Rodrigo. Her new track “Traitor” (Geffen/Interscope) is really quite something and the spins tell the tale. Actually at this writing she has three to four tracks on the charts at the same time and it appears that her wild and crazy plan of multiple single releases out is just what the doctor ordered.

The new Elton John & Dua Lipa song is getting raves from coast to coast. The song called Cold Heart (Mercury/Warner-Interscope) got a verbal promotion from Ryan Seacrest on the Kelly & Ryan (ABC) national talk show when we professed to having it play over and over again while jogging. How about that for a plug. The numbers for the song are also staggering so Elton has to be pretty thrilled about being back on Top40 where he once spent decades. John Mayer has a new one that’s out and about that many are talking about. “Wild Blue” (Columbia) is the jam and I must admit that it’s a very strong offering that deserves your immediate attention.

The Script were a pretty big deal not so long ago, but we really haven’t heard a lot from them as of late. That may be about to change with the release of “I Want It All” (Legacy Recordings). Hearing them now reminds us of why we liked them so much in the first place. Andy Grammer is back and that’s always a good thing. “Damn It Feels Good To Be Me” (S-Curve/Hollywood) is his latest and greatest and I really think that Andy has a real winner on his hands provided his record label makes it a big priority. I’m still head over heals for Tai Verdes and “A-O-K” (Arista) so what do I really know. I’m still spinning Camila Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” (Syco/Epic) in my room and it makes me cry every time.

Newcomer Sofia Evangelina has found a world of early believers. It’s all due to her debut single “Endure” (Crescendo) that is really exceptional. Word has it that a new single is on the horizon that will take her to an even higher level. So far so good for this emerging new talent. While speaking of talent there is so much going for Garrett Young that I don’t know here to begin. His current “Your Fool” (West Coast Collective) is breaking in multiple formats from pop to Country and it seems that everywhere we turn he is getting support. Garrett is now set for some live shows and if you get the chance to see him check him out as his live performances are quite a treat to the eyes and ears.

Chesney Claire is on the move at radio with her new fast moving single “Distracted” (Zeiss). She’s also so talented and her songwriting is getting better with each tune released. Chris Milo has a good thing gong as his “Memories” (Milo Music) single takes flight. Kailee Spark is also “on fire” with her amazing “Universe At Your Fingertips” (Kukuau Studio). Shytown are taking the pop world by storm as their debut “Survive” (Ni Music Group) moves past the rest. Tommy Rice and Patricia Barrett are making bold moves with “You Are My Life…”(Tommy Rice Music) that is nothing short of brilliant & Toni Land has reached greater heights with her “Hip Hip Hurray” (Stagework Music) that everybody raves about. I hope to have more for you next time right here.