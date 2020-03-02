AC Radio Building Ground In 2020

Camila Cabello continues to amaze and impress on a consistent basis. Not only does she put on one of the better performances, she’s taking the radio world by storm once again. “My Oh My” (Epic) is truly one of her best to date and we wish her well on this one although she really doesn’t need any help. The new Jonas Brothers single is taking off with much fanfare. With the release of their “What A Man Gotta Do” (Republic) the brothers continue to build a story at radio that has been quite the surprise to many out there in the industry.

Walk Off The Earth has a good thing going and make no mistake about that. The release of their new and ever so strong “I’ll Be There” (Golden Carrot) might be an indicator of where radio is headed in 2020. The Weeknd is back with one of his best to date. Many of our music and program directors are singing the praises of “Blinding Lights” (Republic/UMG) and for good reason…it’s just that good. Niall Horan also has a true winner on his hands with “Nice To Meet Ya” (Capitol), a song that is moving to the top of many music playlists.

The pairing of Kesha with Big Freedia has turned out to be quite something. “Raising Hell” (RCA/RLG) keeps building by leaps and bounds so this track appears to be well on its way to higher ground. Another magical pairing of a stranger nature might just be the team effort of P!nk & Chris Stapleton. Together they make a strange, but beautiful sound in the hit single “Love Me Anyway” (RCA/RLG). The band Public is off to the races with a real solid gem in “Make You Mine” (Island) that deserves your attention.

She has most everything she’s ever wanted and with a pile of Awards to her credit, recording artist Billie Eilish is pulling in more spins for her current hit “Everything I Wanted” (Darkroom/Interscope). The world is all hers so we can only hope that she takes full advantage of all her new found gifts. Fitz & The Tantrums are back with a winner in “I Just Wanna Shine” (Elektra/WMG). It is one of their best.

Newcomer Celeste Barbier is making waves in the music industry and make no mistake about it. This Southern California artist takes her debut single “Tidal Wave” out for a spin and so far the results have been quite amazing. All you have to do is look at the charts this week to see just what I’m talking about.

As many of you know by now, this is our special NMA Nomination edition. A good number of nominees should be highlighted. One being Joe Taylor who is closing in on the top spot with his brilliant debut single “I Can’t Make You Love”. Rhett May, who also made the nominee list, hit #1 with his ever so popular “Cocktails & Cannabis”. Benny Marsella, also an NMA nominee, deserves your support for his stellar “A Special Kind of Love” which is fast becoming a real solid favorite among our reporting stations. Eileen Carey also picked up a number of nominations as her new single “Finally” (RollyCstr) which takes flight. We are very thrilled for Eileen as this single rocks big time.

Canadian artist Johannes Linstead has a hit single on his hands with “Be My Girl” (Indie) that is really exploding at radio and in a very big way. Black Pontiac is also taking the radio world by storm with their crossover single “November State Of Mind” (Appreciated Music). All of the above in this column, especially those that have New Music Award nomination truly deserve your continued support and attention. Visit the New Music Weekly website and vote for the artists you feel deserve to go from nominee to winner. We’ll have all of the results for you in our New Music Awards special edition.