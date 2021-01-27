Ableton Presents Free ‘Ableton Live for Drummers’ Webinar

Ableton has arranged a Free Webinar on Wednesday 3rd February 2021, 19.00 GMT hosted by Joe Clegg, drummer & Musical Director for Ellie Goulding, Clean Bandit and Mumford & Sons. In the 90-minute session Joe and special guest Adam Marcello – drummer and Musical Director for Katy Perry – will discuss their take on hybrid drumming and how they use Ableton Live on stage.

The webinar will be ideal for beginner and intermediate drummers and percussionists interested in using Ableton Live to enhance their performances. It will cover topics including how to connect drum pads, play sampled sounds, complex automation routing and more. As well as chatting about using Ableton Live, Joe and Adam will share real world, road-tested knowledge alongside anecdotes and behind the scene stories.

More than a talk show, this will be a fully interactive webinar live-streamed from Joe’s studio in the UK. He’ll demonstrate the software via his hybrid acoustic kit with additional electronic pads, with Adam joining remotely from Dublin, Ireland using his Roland V Drums setup. The two drummers will reveal different ways to get the best from Ableton Live by sharing their screens as they perform and work within the program. The applications of the software demonstrated by Joe and Adam will include playing complex programmed drum parts live on drum pads and triggers, switching between sounds, using automation lanes and harnessing the power of Instrument Racks, Drum Racks and Chain Selectors. After the comprehensive tips and insight from two of the leading names in hybrid drumming, the webinar will conclude with a Q&A session.

Attendees of the live stream can also take advantage of two great offers. Ableton Live 10, which can be used with all brands of electronic drums, is available with a 90-day FREE trial at https://www.ableton.com/en/live/. Joe’s drum sample company, Drum Palace, is also offering up a FREE sample of KIK/SNR, which he will be using as a template to illustrate how he approaches sampled sounds in his live performances.

For a FREE insiders’ introduction to getting the best out of Ableton Live and hybrid drumming, sign up here www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ableton-live-for-drummers-tickets-136656359851?aff=PressRelease