Abigail Ory New Official Video For Single “WAVES” and DEBUT EP Announcement

Singer/songwriter Abigail Ory releases new single “Waves” today – watch the video on YouTube HERE. The video first premiered in Vents Magazine on Wednesday, August 26th – read the full article HERE. Half animated and half live-action, the new visual

was inspired by a figure trapped in an island of holograms, a concept drawn from the book “The Invention of Morel” by Adolfo Bioy Casares. The video was directed and animated by Arturo González Barrios and produced and edited by Ory. “Waves” was originally written during Ory’s childhood and re-visited with mentor and esteemed songwriter, Donna Lewis (“I Love You Always Forever”).

Watch “Waves” on YouTube: https://youtu.be/sQ8LSrlkG6I

Listen to “Waves” on Spotify: https://rb.gy/rxs0r2

On the message behind the video, Ory shared “Arturo and I spoke about the mermaid as a siren, a lure in the figurative and literal sense. When our main character escapes the mermaid they are faced by yet another lure, a candy ring on a fishhook. With seemingly no other options, their boat is toppled and with a potentially not-so-good-natured siren lurking below, this piece of candy is very literally offering a sweet escape. But do they take the bait? We never see the conclusion. Meanwhile, we end the video with the wetsuited character (partly a nod to French oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, and to an Irish folklore character that featured a type of mermaid-seal-fairy wearing a red cap) having reached dry land, looking back out over the water.”

Ory will release her debut EP “Don’t Mind Me” on October 7th. A genre deviant, Ory set out to create her truest interpretation of what was going on inside of her head, and in doing so, made something unlike anything she’d ever heard before. Unlike many of her peers, Ory cites the differences between her songs as the center of her EP. While each song has their own distinct sound, they all push confines and defy the classic pop sound.

About Abigail Ory:

Abigail Ory is a Boston-based singer-songwriter making music her way. Weaving the eeriness of her small-town New England upbringing with her present-day perceptions, Ory’s music is familiar and innovative, binding the past with the present. Growing up, Ory was first exposed to music by her mother, a choreographer and amateur folk musician but it wasn’t until she heard “Appetite For Destruction” by Guns N Roses that she felt grabbed by music in a way she had never experienced before. After forming a childhood cabaret punk band at just 13 years old, Ory found her niche in songwriting. Self-described as “weird-pop”, Ory has curated a unique sound all of her own. “When I’m making music, I try to be as truthful with the material as I can be, and while my music still has a pop structure, it continues to feel and sound like nothing I’ve heard before”, she explains. Ory largely draws influence from a number of areas including the honest and open lyricism of Marina and The Diamonds to the sharp musicality of the Violent Femmes. Her new single “Waves” is available now. Abigail Ory’s debut EP “Don’t Mind Me will be released October 7th, 2020.

